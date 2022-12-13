Mrs. Betty Mary (Spears) McCool of Louisville, Kentucky formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 90 years 10 months, & 6 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Sunday, February 7, 1932 the daughter of Emmitt and Ethel (Watson) Spears. She was a Christian woman of the Baptist faith, a graduate of Martha Norris High School, in Marrowbone, Kentucky, and was a line worker/inspector for Phillip Morris Tobacco Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wyndle Dale “Bill” McCool, siblings, Ruth Scott, Hazel Spears, Randolph Spears, granddaughter, Michelle Leigh Esposito.

BURKESVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO