wcluradio.com
Ella Bybee Kinslow
Ella Bybee Kinslow, 81, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born March 6, 1941 to the late Ethel Strode Bowles and John Anderson (Ped) Bowles. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was a retired seamstress at Handmacher Fashions, a homemaker and a devoted grandmother. She is...
wcluradio.com
Danny Wayne Wade
Danny Wayne Wade, 63, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY was a retired employee of Allen County Water District and a son of the late John William “Bill” Wade and Mary Vernell “Sissy” Lonas Wade and husband of the late Penny King Wade.
wcluradio.com
Josephine Vincent Fink
Josephine Vincent Fink, 62, of Hodgenville passed away Dec. 14, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Jefferson County native was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Billy Lahue Vincent and Beulah Johnson Vincent and the wife of the late Donald Walton Fink Jr. She was preceded in death by a companion, Kenneth Havunen.
wcluradio.com
Linda Fay Keith
Linda Fay Keith, 74, of Smiths Grove passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab Facility. She was born in Glasgow on March 11, 1948, to the late Malcolm Keith and Norene Herron Keith. Mrs. Keith was of the Methodist faith and was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
wcluradio.com
Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed
Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed, 55, of Bowling Green, Ky died on December 11, 2022 at the Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his grandparents George Billy Reed and Marie Dewalt Reed, and his identical twin brother Terry Reed. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother...
wcluradio.com
Oliver Kayden Eugene Brown
Oliver Kayden Eugene Brown, infant son of Tesela Davis and Josef Brown, born November 16, 2022, passed away peacefully in his mother’s arms on Dec 12, 2022. His short 26 days were filled with love. Oliver touched many lives and was loved by so many. He will forever be remembered as “TUF”. He was the toughest, bravest little boy. His family will forever cherish the short time he was with them.
wcluradio.com
Roger Berton Payne
Roger Berton Payne, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Gamaliel, KY native was a retired employee of D & M Electric, a former roofer and loved sailing and camping. He was a licensed Master Electrician in the state of Kentucky, member of Port Oliver Yacht Club and chosen sailor of the year in 2005 and a Christian. He was a son of the late William Berton “B” Payne and Daphna Davis Payne.
wcluradio.com
Lizzie Kay Vaughn
Lizzie Kay Vaughn, 58, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Metcalfe Health Care Center. She was born December 14,1964 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late James Bulle and Janie Pedigo Bulle. Lizzie loved dancing, sewing, crocheting, and coloring in her free time. She...
wcluradio.com
Mae Pierce Judd
Mae Pierce Judd of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Owen Pierce and Zellie Rayburn Pierce, was born on Sunday, September 4, 1932 and departed this life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Glasgow Health and Rehab Center. She was 90 years, three months, and nine days of age.
wcluradio.com
Edward Eugene Bewley
Edward Eugene Bewley, 54, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Covington, KY native was a employee of Cornerstone Information Systems, attended East Willow Church of God and Victory Hill Ministries and member of the Omega Force. He was a son of the late Jessie Eugene Bewley and Mary Jean Britt Joyner, who survives.
wcluradio.com
Wanda Graham Day
Wanda Graham Day, age 76, of Cub Run, departed this life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Signature Healthcare Hart County. The Hart County native was born on September 11, 1946 to the late Lester and Barbara Nunn Graham. Wanda was a former federal employee for the Hart County FSA...
wcluradio.com
Kenneth John Havunen
Kenneth John Havunen, 76, of Hodgenville passed away Dec. 9, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Smithfield, RI native was a talented pianist and was a machinist and mechanical engineer for Raytheon. He was the son of the late Neil W. Havunen and Ruth Stalker Havunen and the husband of the late Blanche Fortier Havunen.
wcluradio.com
Reba Geenett Estes Fish
Reba Geenett Estes Fish, age 89, of Summer Shade, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Born May 2, 1933 in Summer Shade she was a daughter of the late Earnest and Vadie Gibbons Estes. She was the widow of Glyn Fish. Geenett worked...
wcluradio.com
Jessie Mae Vincent
Jessie Mae Vincent, 78 of Clarkson, KY passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Stanley Harston and Myrtle Petty Harston and wife of the late Albert Jackson Vincent. She was preceded in death by...
wcluradio.com
David Arlan Riddle
David Arlan Riddle, 60 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Medical Center. The Clinton County native was a self employed carpenter and served in the U S Air Force. He was preceded in death by his father Shelby Gene Ferrill, his step-father J C Conatser and a sister, Shirley Ann Ferrill.
wcluradio.com
Mrs. Betty Mary (Spears) McCool
Mrs. Betty Mary (Spears) McCool of Louisville, Kentucky formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 90 years 10 months, & 6 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Sunday, February 7, 1932 the daughter of Emmitt and Ethel (Watson) Spears. She was a Christian woman of the Baptist faith, a graduate of Martha Norris High School, in Marrowbone, Kentucky, and was a line worker/inspector for Phillip Morris Tobacco Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wyndle Dale “Bill” McCool, siblings, Ruth Scott, Hazel Spears, Randolph Spears, granddaughter, Michelle Leigh Esposito.
wcluradio.com
Laverne Jaggers Meredith
Laverne Jaggers Meredith, age 80, of Park City, departed this life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her residence. The Louisville, KY native was born on June 16, 1942 to the late Herman and Beulah Horton Jaggers. She was married to Kenneth Meredith, who also preceded her in death. Laverne...
wcluradio.com
Tennessee man captured in Glasgow after investigation
GLASGOW — A Tennessee man has been arrested in Glasgow on several charges relating to a series of alleged vehicle thefts and break-ins. Detectives with Glasgow Police started investigating Isaac D. Adkisson, 19, alongside the Christian County Sheriff’s Department. He used to live in Dickson, Tenn., and was allegedly involved in multiple crimes near Christian County, police said.
wcluradio.com
Michael David Preyer
Michael David Preyer, 64, of Brownsville passed away Dec. 5, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Deer Park, CA native was an aerospace engineer for Northrup-Grumman. He was the son of the late David Michael Preyer and Robert and Virginia Holt Coombs of California, who survive. No...
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
