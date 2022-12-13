Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
UC wins at Springport, Bronson and Quincy drop Big 8 Conference boys basketball games
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers won their Big 8 Conference boys basketball opening game of the season on Thursday night while the Bronson Vikings and the Quincy Orioles dropped home court conference games. Union City improved to 2-1 overall with a 49-26 win at Springport....
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Tasty Twist shutting down again for the holidays, re-opening January 23
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – As they do every year, Tasty Twist at 360 Marshall Street in Coldwater will once again be shutting down for the holidays. Following tradition, they will close the store for a month to allow store management to celebrate the holidays with their family and friends and to get ready for 2023.
wtvbam.com
Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
wtvbam.com
Former WMU football player being charged with assault after incident near campus in October
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Western Michigan University football player La’Darius Jefferson is being charged with two counts of assault and battery. According to WOOD-TV 8, court records show the 23-year-old running back Jefferson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault or assault and battery for an incident that happened October 15. According to court documents, Jefferson and a woman assaulted three people walking down Lafayette Avenue near the WMU campus.
wtvbam.com
California man arrested in Centreville apartment complex with large amount of heroin
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) — St. Joseph County deputies arrested a man Wednesday morning that they called “suspicious” who was wandering around in a Centreville apartment complex. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports his deputies found a 61-year-old California man in the hallway. Through their investigation, deputies found the man...
wtvbam.com
15-year-old taken into custody for alleged shooting threat at Fremont High School
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – A 15 year old male juvenile was apprehended Thursday afternoon by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School. Sheriff Rodney Robinson said in a statement released by the...
wtvbam.com
Mersman reports to Council on group day care permit and CEDAM fellow application
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson City Manager Brandon Mersman reported to the Bronson City Council on Monday night that a major need for more day care options in the city was filled last week when the Bronson Planning Commission approved a special land use permit for an at home group day care facility.
wtvbam.com
Village of Quincy changing trash and recycling provider on January 1
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Quincy will be making some changes when it comes to garbage pickup and recycling with the start of the new year. After receiving three bids for the upcoming refuse collector contract, the Village Council decided on December 6 to transition from the current provider Republic Services to Modern Waste Systems of Jackson starting on January 1, 2023.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Shemel’s Carpet and Interiors to use grant funds for two projects
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Shemel’s Carpet and Interiors in downtown Coldwater was among 35 small businesses around the state who were awarded funds through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program this week. Shemel’s will be getting a grant of just over $9,000.
wtvbam.com
Nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital ratify new three deal to avert strike
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A potential strike has been averted at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo after an overwhelming majority of unionized nurses ratified a new contract with their hospital’s administration Wednesday. The three-year agreement covers over 300 registered nurses at the hospital. The new contract was...
