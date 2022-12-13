ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
Former WMU football player being charged with assault after incident near campus in October

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Western Michigan University football player La’Darius Jefferson is being charged with two counts of assault and battery. According to WOOD-TV 8, court records show the 23-year-old running back Jefferson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault or assault and battery for an incident that happened October 15. According to court documents, Jefferson and a woman assaulted three people walking down Lafayette Avenue near the WMU campus.
Village of Quincy changing trash and recycling provider on January 1

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Quincy will be making some changes when it comes to garbage pickup and recycling with the start of the new year. After receiving three bids for the upcoming refuse collector contract, the Village Council decided on December 6 to transition from the current provider Republic Services to Modern Waste Systems of Jackson starting on January 1, 2023.
Nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital ratify new three deal to avert strike

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A potential strike has been averted at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo after an overwhelming majority of unionized nurses ratified a new contract with their hospital’s administration Wednesday. The three-year agreement covers over 300 registered nurses at the hospital. The new contract was...
