24-Year-Old Austin Harper Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Sunday morning.
31-year-old Justin Scully was operating a vehicle on LA Highway 445 at around 5 a.m.
Austin Harper, 24, was traveling the opposite way on the highway at the same time.
On the highway, Austin Harper was traveling the other way.
Scully struck Harper's car head-on when he crossed the centerline into the opposing lane.
Harper was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries.
Scully was transported to a nearby hospital after suffering severe injuries.
Scully's alleged intoxication is suspected by investigators to have contributed to the collision.
A typical toxicology sample was taken from Harper and Scully by the detectives.
The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.
December 13, 2022
Source: WGNO
Recent Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™
- Louisiana Accident News - Statewide
- New Orleans Accident News
- Baton Rouge Accident News
- Shreveport Accident News
- Search My City in Louisiana
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0