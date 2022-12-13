24-Year-Old Austin Harper Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Sunday morning.

31-year-old Justin Scully was operating a vehicle on LA Highway 445 at around 5 a.m.

Austin Harper, 24, was traveling the opposite way on the highway at the same time.

Scully struck Harper's car head-on when he crossed the centerline into the opposing lane.

Harper was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries.

Scully was transported to a nearby hospital after suffering severe injuries.

Scully's alleged intoxication is suspected by investigators to have contributed to the collision.

A typical toxicology sample was taken from Harper and Scully by the detectives.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.

Source: WGNO

