The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results as they hosted Paragould in their last home outing before Christmas. Matt Sharp has the details. The Lady Bombers were able to get past the Lady Rams 52-48. Both teams struggled with their shooting early on, but Paragould in particular as they were held in the first quarter to one free throw. The Lady Rams were even missing point blank range layups, and Mountain Home held them to one field goal in the first half and went into the locker room up 22-8. In the third period, Laykin Moore lit up for 16 points for the Lady Bombers, but it was a net-zero quarter as Paragould started taking advantage of getting layups. That trend continued further as the Lady Rams scored 24 points in the final period to cut the margin to three. In the final seconds, Paragould was forced to foul Parker Huskey. She hit one-of-two free throws, and that was enough to seal the victory.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO