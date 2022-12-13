Read full article on original website
KTLO
Gassville budget work session Thursday night
The Gassville City Council will be holding a budget work session Thursday evening at 6 at the Community Center located at 203 South School Street.
KTLO
Cotter City Council meeting moved to Thursday due to holiday
The Cotter City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6 in the Cotter City Hall Council Chamber. This meeting has been moved up a week due to the Christmas holiday. On the agenda includes an update on the water and sewer application to ANRC; the 2021 water and sewer annual audit; a resolution to adopt the 2023 city operating budget; a resolution to consider a budget amendment to receipt additional grant funds for a police department vehicle; and ordinance establishing civil and small claims court venue; present the 2021 water and sewer rate study prepared by Arkansas Rural Water Association (ARWA); and to create a schedule for council workshop in January to discuss water rate increases recommended by ARWA.
KTLO
MH City Council to discuss noise ordinance in Thursday’s meeting
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday night at 6 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Agenda items include amending an ordinance to redefine the wage scale and compensation plan for the fire department; an ordinance to waive competitive bidding and authorize the purchase of six Ford police vehicles for the police department; a resolution to change the name of the building inspection department to the Planning and Engineering Department; authorization to create a line item and budget adjustments for the Planning and Engineering Department; approval to appropriate ARPA money to water and sewer projects; Methvin Sanitation consumer price index adjustment; and an ordinance regulating noise within the City of Mountain Home.
KTLO
MH City Council hears first reading of proposed noise ordinance
The Mountain Home City Council met for their final meeting of 2022 Thursday night. The council heard a first reading for an ordinance regulating noise within the City of Mountain Home. The ordinance would apply to noises plainly audible heard from a distance of 150 feet for an extended period of time. Ordinances working in several cities around the state, including Northwest Arkansas and Little Rock, were reviewed as reference. The second reading will be heard at the first meeting of 2023. To view the first draft of the ordinance in it’s entirety, visit ktlo.com.
KYTV
Bergman, Ark., high school senior makes history at North Arkansas College
HARRISON, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) – Bergman senior Charles Noah Cuevas-Klepper (Noah) made history recently by becoming the first student in the 48-year history of North Arkansas College (Northark) to earn an Associate of Arts degree a full semester before he graduates from high school next spring. Administrators from...
KTLO
Funds for Calico Rock prison expansion approved to be disbursed
A legislative panel advanced the Department of Corrections’ request for the transfer of $75 million in state restricted reserve funds for the proposed North Central Unit expansion in Calico Rock on Tuesday. The council’s performance evaluation and expenditure review subcommittee recommended the Legislative Council approve the fund transfer request...
KTLO
ASU-MH: Part-Time SNAP Employment & Training Caseworker
Seeking qualified applicants for a grant-funded, part-time Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program Employee & Training (SNAP E&T) Caseworker. The SNAP E&T Caseworker works under the direction of the Director of Adult Education. Salary is based on education and experience. The SNAP E&T Caseworker is responsible for providing comprehensive case management services, assessments, and career counseling, working with all DHS offices in Baxter and Marion Counties, attending mandatory training (within 12 months of hire date), maintaining hard-copy client files (SNAP E&T intake, Adult Education intake, assessment records, case notes, employment plan, reimbursements, work experience, follow-up, and interest inventory, All DHS forms relating to clients).
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes start of Billy Ply Boys’ Classic at Flippin
High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule and includes the first of the two-day Billy Ply Boys’ Classic at Flippin. Greene County Tech and Rivercrest will play a doubleheader starting with the lone junior high game of the event at 4, Forrest City meets Manila at 7:30, and the host Bobcats face Woodlawn at 9:15.
KTLO
Trial for former Omaha school official, basketball coach reset for late March
The jury trial set this month for a former Omaha High School principal and head boys’ basketball coach is accused of killing his wife has again been pushed back. A pre-trial hearing in the murder case of 52-year-old Rocky Brian Dodson is now set for Feb. 21 and the jury trial for March 27 at the Boone County Courthouse in Harrison.
KYTV
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
KTLO
Missing court getting to be habit for Norfork man
A man charged with stealing almost $1,500 in power from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was again a no show for a court appearance on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Avery Robert Lee has not been in court for slightly more than seven months as of December 5. His first no show was April...
KTLO
December 30 declared Barney Larry Day in Mountain Home
During the retirement reception Thursday for Baxter Health’s Vice President of Business Development and Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation, Barney Larry was presented with a proclamation from Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams declaring December 30 Barney Larry Day. Larry’s efforts have raised millions of dollars for Baxter Health...
KTLO
MHHS bowling teams pick up sweep at Batesville
The Mountain Home High School bowling teams had a successful road trip on Thursday as they swept Batesville at the Hollywood Bowl. The Bombers breezed past the Pioneers 12-1 in the boys’ match. Caleb Foster led Mountain Home with a 414 series. Mountain Home edged out Batesville 7-6 in...
KTLO
MHHS Band traveled to Orlando for parade, workshop
During Thanksgiving break, the Mountain Home High School Marching Band went to Orlando, Florida to take part in the Universal’s Holiday featuring Macy’s parade and in an art of foley workshop. The art of foley is the process of creating sound effects without computers for films and TV shows.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson West woman injured in Reeds Spring vehicle crash
A woman from Branson West sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 12, one mile north of Reeds Spring on Highway 160 in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Michael Orndoff, 64, of Branson was traveling west when he failed to yield his 2019 Mack Granite Concrete Truck at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, being driven by Ronald Player, 75 of Branson West.
KYTV
Firefighters say a house fire in Harrison, Ark. is a scary reminder for Christmas light safety
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison Fire Department responded to a residential fire call in the Skyline Heights neighborhood Tuesday related to Christmas lights. After a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home, firefighters on the scene worked to put out the flames in a living addition to the home’s garage. They contained the flames without any injuries or total loss of the structure. Firefighters believe the fire started as a result of an overloaded circuit.
KTLO
MHHS girls to compete in Fayetteville wrestling tourney
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team is set to begin a two-day event on Friday. The Lady Bombers will compete in a tournament at Fayetteville. Action will get underway at 5.
Highlandville officer on leave accused of falsifying information
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – In a city short of a thousand residents, two paid police officers are assigned to keep the peace. As of today, just one remains. The other, Officer Tracy West, is on paid administrative leave for accusations that he falsified information and tampered with evidence. In a KOLR 10 Investigates exclusive interview, the […]
KTLO
MHHS splits basketball games with Paragould
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results as they hosted Paragould in their last home outing before Christmas. Matt Sharp has the details. The Lady Bombers were able to get past the Lady Rams 52-48. Both teams struggled with their shooting early on, but Paragould in particular as they were held in the first quarter to one free throw. The Lady Rams were even missing point blank range layups, and Mountain Home held them to one field goal in the first half and went into the locker room up 22-8. In the third period, Laykin Moore lit up for 16 points for the Lady Bombers, but it was a net-zero quarter as Paragould started taking advantage of getting layups. That trend continued further as the Lady Rams scored 24 points in the final period to cut the margin to three. In the final seconds, Paragould was forced to foul Parker Huskey. She hit one-of-two free throws, and that was enough to seal the victory.
howellcountynews.com
Father, 32, dies in crash outside South Fork
A Caulfield man died and three women were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 9 on Highway 160 one mile west of South Fork. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the eastbound 2020 Ford F150 driven by Carolyn Robertson, 61, of West Plains, crossed the center line and struck a 1994 Chevrolet S10 head on.
