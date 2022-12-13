ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

2 teens stuck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with arson in car explosion that damaged 2 homes in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car explosion some investigators thought was caused by an equipment malfunction has been ruled as a case of arson. The man charged is now out on electronic monitoring.CBS2's Sabrina Franza spoke with neighbors and those close to the victims, in this story you'll see only on 2.When we first told you about the explosion in the 10700 block of South Green Street last week, some investigators said they didn't suspect any criminal activity. Now we have learned the opposite is true, as Chicago police arrested and charged one man for arson."That explosive was so severe that...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway

Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

2 men shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago

Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in South Chicago. The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three males got out of a red sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police superintendent closes nightclub after mass shooting

CHICAGO — Vera Lounge, the family-owned nightclub where a fight broke out Sunday morning leaving three people dead and one injured, is now closed. The nightclub was shut down by the Chicago Police Department. On Wednesday, CPD Superintendent David Brown issued a summary closure, temporarily closing the business at the corner of Central and Melrose. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WTWO/WAWV

15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
EVANSTON, IL
CBS News

Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy