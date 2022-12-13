Read full article on original website
2 teens stuck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
Man charged with arson in car explosion that damaged 2 homes in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car explosion some investigators thought was caused by an equipment malfunction has been ruled as a case of arson. The man charged is now out on electronic monitoring.CBS2's Sabrina Franza spoke with neighbors and those close to the victims, in this story you'll see only on 2.When we first told you about the explosion in the 10700 block of South Green Street last week, some investigators said they didn't suspect any criminal activity. Now we have learned the opposite is true, as Chicago police arrested and charged one man for arson."That explosive was so severe that...
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside high school on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Four people were shot at a high school Friday afternoon on the West Side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside Benito Juarez High School in the 1900 block of South Laflin Street. According to the Chicago fire and police departments, one teen died, one […]
Family Begs For Answers After Man Wounded Following Car Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
A brutal attack on a Chicago businessman last weekend has his loved ones begging for answers. Steve Strode was heading home from work early last Saturday morning when family and friends say they believe he was rear-ended on the Dan Ryan Expressway. According to Strode's family, he pulled off a...
Man accused of forcing his way into Cook County home, striking victims with piece of lumber
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Stickney Wednesday and striking a man and woman with a piece of lumber. At about 1 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to the 7100 block of West 74th Street for a report of a home invasion.
1 dead, 1 critical after being shot while driving on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were shot Friday afternoon on the West Side of Chicago, according to police. The Chicago Police Department said the man, 36, was driving in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when they were both shot and he crashed into […]
Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway
Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
11 years after controversial release from jail, man arrested for allegedly killing man while drunk driving
CHICAGO - Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet. Chavez ran off after hitting William McCann, 66, in Logan...
'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
2 men shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago
Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in South Chicago. The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three males got out of a red sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.
Chicago cop faces dismissal for allegedly beating, wrongfully arresting woman at George Floyd protest
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing dismissal for allegedly beating a woman with a baton and wrongfully arresting her during a protest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The recommendation from Police Supt. David Brown comes four years after the officer, James Hunt, was suspended when...
Chicago police superintendent closes nightclub after mass shooting
CHICAGO — Vera Lounge, the family-owned nightclub where a fight broke out Sunday morning leaving three people dead and one injured, is now closed. The nightclub was shut down by the Chicago Police Department. On Wednesday, CPD Superintendent David Brown issued a summary closure, temporarily closing the business at the corner of Central and Melrose. […]
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
2 Brothers Killed In Ravenswood Alley Minutes After Other Nearby Shooting, Police Say
RAVENSWOOD — Two brothers were shot and killed in a Ravenswood alley Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 10 p.m., the 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were standing in an alley between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue just north of Lawrence Avenue when someone in a light-colored car opened fire, police said.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead From Apparently Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Norwood Park
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead Thursday morning after suffering an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Norwood Park, marking the latest suicide this year in a department grappling with a mental health crisis. The officer, a 58-year-old woman, was discovered about 9:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of...
Man hospitalized after argument on South Side CTA bus ends in gunfire
No one is in custody.
Driver fatally hits pedestrian on West Side: CPD
A man died after he was hit by a car while walking in South Austin. The man, whose age was not known, was walking about on Cicero Avenue near 5th Avenue when he walked in front of a male driver of a Subaru SUV and was struck, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot on #79 CTA bus, fire officials say
The man was onboard a #79 bus heading east near 79th Street and Kimbark when he was shot, CFD said.
