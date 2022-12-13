ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

31-Year-Old Brandon Searcy Died In A Motor vehicle Crash On Roscoe Road (Roscoe Road, GA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk0x2_0jglRxYB00
Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Roscoe Road.

The accident happened close to Oliver Potts junction at around 5 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol stated that Brandon Searcy, 31 crossed the line in a right curve and drove off the roadway.

The vehicle then hit a tree.

The driver was declared dead at the scene from the injuries.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the officials.

The authorities believe that alcohol could be a factor involved in the crash.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.

Further details regarding the crash are not available currently.

December 13, 2022

Source: Times Herald

