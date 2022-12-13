31-Year-Old Brandon Searcy Died In A Motor vehicle Crash On Roscoe Road (Roscoe Road, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Roscoe Road.
The accident happened close to Oliver Potts junction at around 5 a.m.
Georgia State Patrol stated that Brandon Searcy, 31 crossed the line in a right curve and drove off the roadway.
The vehicle then hit a tree.
The driver was declared dead at the scene from the injuries.
The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the officials.
The authorities believe that alcohol could be a factor involved in the crash.
The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.
Further details regarding the crash are not available currently.
December 13, 2022
Source: Times Herald
