Cary, NC

iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Softball Announces 2023 Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana softball head coach Shonda Stanton has announced the Hoosiers upcoming 2023 opponents facing 21 opponents who were ranked in the 100 RPI last season and 13 teams who made it to the NCAA Regionals. "We will be challenged early and often," Stanton said. "Excited to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Lucas Garners Pair of All-America Recognitions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and USA Today are the latest outlet to honor true freshman Jaylin Lucas with All-American honors, as the USA Today placed him as a first teamer at return specialist and the AFCA named him to its all-purpose second team. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

