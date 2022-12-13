Investigators from the Department of Justice have reportedly asked a federal judge to hold the legal team representing former Presdent Donald Trump in contempt of court over what prosecutors claim to be insufficient compliance with a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents in Trump's possession. According to the Washington Post, DOJ prosecutors made the request as Trump's legal team reportedly refuses to sign a document affirming that the former president has indeed returned to the government all potentially classified material in his possession, as required by a subpoena issued this past May. The exact request and underlying legal basis remain sealed,...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO