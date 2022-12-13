Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Binance to US authorities: Prosecute us and ‘crypto’ will collapse
U.S. authorities are reportedly split on when to file money laundering charges against the Binance digital assets exchange, which is arguing that taking it down could bring down the whole ‘crypto’ house of cards. On Monday, Reuters reported that officials at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance Customers Withdraw Over $2 Billion Following Criminal Charges
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recorded a huge amount of withdrawals in the last week and the most withdrawals in one day since June, reports cryptocurrency analytics platform Nansen. The failures of two of the major cryptocurrencies this year–Terra Luna and UST–as well as hedge funds and numerous other crypto...
thedefiant.io
SBF to Face U.S. Charges as Ray Prepares Autopsy of FTX
Hello Defiers! Here’s what we are covering today!. SBF to Face U.S. Charges as Ray Prepares to Share Autopsy of FTX. Prosecutors to Unseal Indictment on Same Day CEO to Tell Congress What Went Wrong at Exchange. By Samuel Haig. One month after FTX, the No. 2 crypto exchange...
coinnewsspan.com
U.S. Department of Justice may file charges against Binance
Speculations in the marketplace are rife regarding legal proceedings that are to be initiated against Binance. This information comes from reliable sources that the U.S. Department of Justice may file criminal charges against the entity. As a mark of caution, the concerned investors who have their assets with Binance are pulling them out before the situation goes out of their hands and control.
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Washington Examiner
Trump suit against NY attorney general taken by judge sanctioning lawyers for 'frivolous claims'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against New York Attorney General Letitia James is off to a rough start after the case landed in front of the same judge who sanctioned his attorneys for "frivolous claims" last week. Two weeks ago, Trump countersued James for "intimidation and harassment"...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Sold Fake BTC To Its Users – Sam Bankman-Fried Admitted to Fraud
During a live Twitter space on Thursday, FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried implied that FTX was selling clients fake Bitcoin, admitting to fraud as such. Bankman-Fried went on to explain why clients’ assets were missing from FTX’s spot market after the exchange declared bankruptcy on November 11 in the U.S. during the interview with Ran Neuner, the host of Crypto Banter podcast.
DOJ reportedly pushing to hold Trump's legal team in contempt
Investigators from the Department of Justice have reportedly asked a federal judge to hold the legal team representing former Presdent Donald Trump in contempt of court over what prosecutors claim to be insufficient compliance with a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents in Trump's possession. According to the Washington Post, DOJ prosecutors made the request as Trump's legal team reportedly refuses to sign a document affirming that the former president has indeed returned to the government all potentially classified material in his possession, as required by a subpoena issued this past May. The exact request and underlying legal basis remain sealed,...
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has come to a “general agreement” to forward some criminal referrals to the Justice Department, its chair told reporters Tuesday. It was a confusing morning at the Capitol, with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) walking back statements he made earlier in the day when […]
DOJ alleges 8 Americans used social media to make $114M in 'pump and dump' investment scheme
The Department of Justice has indicted eight social media influencers for allegedly utilizing their wide reach to "pump and dump" securities at the cost of investors.
travelnoire.com
TSA Agent Busted For Smuggling Drugs Past Checkpoints
A TSA agent was sentenced to 70 months in prison for smuggling methamphetamine through LAX for $8,000. According to a report by the Santa Monica Daily Press, Michael Williams was a subject of an undercover operation conducted by authorities in 2020. Williams, who was already suspected of smuggling narcotics past checkpoints, met with who he thought was a drug source.
U.S. authorities charge 8 social media influencers in securities fraud scheme
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said they have charged eight individuals in a securities fraud scheme, alleging they reaped about $114 million from by using Twitter and Discord to manipulate stocks.
CoinTelegraph
SBF planned to blame everyone but himself, shows leaked Congress testimony
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, was arrested on Dec 12, a day before he was set to testify before Congress remotely. A copy of his testimony, obtained by Forbes, highlights that the disgraced CEO planned to blame the spectral downfall of his $32 billion empire on everyone but himself.
DOJ Charges 21 in Cross-Border Crypto Money Laundering Network
Twenty-one people have been charged with using cryptocurrency to launder money stolen through fraud schemes. The individuals were involved with transnational money laundering networks that helped foreign criminal gangs move fraud proceeds stolen from U.S. victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release.
CNBC
DOJ and SEC charge social media influencers in alleged $100 million stock pump-and-dump scheme
Federal prosecutors and the SEC charged eight social media influencers in an alleged conspiracy in which Twitter and Discord were used to commit securities fraud. The separate criminal and civil complaints allege the defendants illicitly made more than $100 million. The scheme involved hyping interest in certain securities in order...
CoinDesk
FTX Bankruptcy Court Is Warned Against Granting Bahamas 'Dangerous' IT Access
A dispute over access to FTX’s computer systems deepened Wednesday, with Judge John Dorsey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware attempting to smooth the waters on rival claims from the U.S. and the Bahamas. Giving access to FTX's platform would let funds slip away to an untrustworthy Bahamas...
Supreme Court agrees to take up North Carolina man's appeal in murder-for-hire case
The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to take up an appeal by a North Carolina man who received a life prison sentence after being convicted for taking part in a scheme to murder in the Philippines by the order of a onetime leader of a multinational organized crime ring.
