ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-13-2022]

By Airiel Sharice
92Q
92Q
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6tqN_0jgktELP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEHaN_0jgktELP00

Source: Driving Black Business For the Holidays – Get Featured / OMD Worldwide


We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Just Taste Catering

Business Description: “It’s nothing like the ultimate experience with great foods made with love, good people and conversations. WHY WAIT? JUST TASTE.”

Business Website: https://www.justtastecatering.com/

Regally Insane Hair and Body

Business Description: “Regally Insane- Healthy options for the entire family, where we cover you from your crown to the ground!”

Business Website: https://www.regallyinsane.com/

Vivid Threads, LLC

Business Description: “Vivid Threads where imagination comes to life.”

Business Website: https://www.vividthreads.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

The post Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-13-2022] appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92Q

92Q

574
Followers
2K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy