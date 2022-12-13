Read full article on original website
Related
Your Last Chance to Celebrate ‘Christmas at the Inn’ in Downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 is annually one of the most popular summer events we have in Owensboro-Daviess County. This year, they've created a holiday series that is proving equally as popular. For the last two Friday nights, the Holiday Inn Riverfront has hosted Christmas at the Inn." This Friday, December 16th, will mark the final installment of the year and it's going to be merry, festive, bright, holly and jolly.
Iconic Evansville Harley-Davidson Dealership Changes Ownership & Name
An icon among motorcycle enthusiasts in and around Evansville, as well as those passing through, has gained new ownership and will be changing its name. For 63 years Bud's Harley-Davidson has served the motorcycle community here in Evansville with four generations having a hand in the business. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Bud's closed its doors for the last time, ending the family's Harley legacy, according to a post made to Facebook.
Owensboro, KY Singer-Songwriter Gets an Awesome Shout Out from CMT
Hayley Payne, a singer-songwriter from Owensboro, KY, has had a really exciting month. Just this past weekend, she played Nashville's famed Bluebird Cafe for the first time ever. Her whole family was there to watch her play in that iconic setting. Here's a great shot shared by her brother, Ethan.
The Blue Angels Are Coming Back to Owensboro KY
While enjoying the beautiful lights of downtown Owensboro recently, I got to thinking about the fact that Smothers Park--in its current award-winning incarnation--has been a a riverfront staple for TEN YEARS now. That is an absolute mind-blower. THE OWENSBORO AIR SHOW. I also remember that the first Owensboro Air Show...
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It May Happen Here in Evansville-Owensboro
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, there's news brewing that you may be in luck this year here in the Evansville-Owensboro area. This morning, Ron Rhodes (from Eyewitness News) said that one of the long-range forecast models is showing the possibility of snow on Christmas Day!. Now, admittedly, that...
Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart
A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
Evansville Mater Dei Quarterback is a Finalist for 2022 Indiana Mr. Football Award
For most high school student-athletes, having the chance to play for a state championship (even if they don't win) would be the highlight of their career. Some athletes are fortunate enough to get a second chance at winning it all. Mason Wunderlich is one of those athletes, and he made the most of that opportunity.
How to Make Moonlite Black Dip — Similar to Kentucky Black Dip But Better
It doesn't take much for me to crave good barbecue. See, I type the WORD and I want some. I guess that's part of the deal when you're born and raised in Owensboro, Kentucky. And I was RAISED on barbecue. When Dad would call and say he was going to run by and get some for dinner, well that was it. Dinner became the highlight of the day and neither me, my mom, nor my sister could wait until he'd walk through the door.
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
Evansville Named an American World War II Heritage City by National Parks Department
The National Park Service named Evansville, Indiana an American World War II Heritage City. Evansville is one of eighteen new cities across the United States to receive the designation. Nineteen Cities in Total. Nineteen cities across the country now hold the designation of American World War II Heritage City as...
Actor and Comedian, Rob Schneider is Coming to Evansville
Rob Schneider will be bringing his stand-up comedy tour to Evansville in 2023. If you're like me, you grew up watching Rob Schneider. He has had so many iconic roles throughout the years that we use so many of his lines in our everyday conversations. Schneider gained fame during his days on Saturday Night Live in the early 90s, alongside several other big names who got their start on the show at the same time, such as Adam Sandler, David Spade, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, and Chris Farley.
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
Evansville Purple Aces Plane Crash – Remembering Flight 216
It's been 45 years to the day since the plane crash that killed all 29 onboard members of the college basketball team and its coaching staff. The plane crashed just 90 seconds after takeoff en route to Middle Tennessee State University for a basketball game. Here is what we know of the tragedy, and how the lives on board that ill-fated flight is still being remembered to this day.
Stand-up Comic & Former SNL Star Rob Schneider Headed to Evansville IN Stage
Actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director are all titles carried by former Saturday Night Live alum, Rob Schneider and in 2023 he will be on the road with his I Have Issues Tour that will include a stop in Southern Indiana. Keep reading to learn how you can win tickets to the show!
Indiana Church’s ‘Blue’ Christmas is a Service of Remembrance and Hope
Despite what the classic carol says, Christmas is not always "the most wonderful time of the year." Sure, for many people, this season is filled with joy and laughter - but there are also a lot of people who are struggling this time of year. Odds are, this will be the first Christmas without a grandparent, parent, spouse, sibling, child, or even a family pet for someone you know - it may even be you. For others, the holiday season is a reminder of loss from years past. It is so important that we NOT forget about the people who are hurting this time of year.
Last Minute Christmas Wish Toy Run Happens this Weekend in McLean County
Iron Legacy MC and Brothers of Ares Vet/LE MC are hosting a Christmas Wish Toy Drive. Christmas Wish has over 1,900 wish letters to fill, so this last-minute event will help us get to the finish line. Santa's Workshop is buzzing with elves who are filling wish letters from all...
What Kentuckians Really Mean When They Say ‘Let Me Call You Back’
I’m from Kentucky where “let me call you back” means enjoy the rest of your day!- Jay Ball (Chicago-based digital creator). My friend Joseph Hunt, who lives here in Owensboro, shared this post on his Facebook page a few days ago. When I saw it, I immediately took a screenshot of it because I felt personally attacked. I felt like I walked into the post office and saw my own profile pic on an America's Most Wanted poster.
Kentucky Church Hosts Live Drive Thru Nativity Scene With Animals & It’s Beautiful
One Kentucky church has been hosting a beautiful live drive-thru nativity scene and it is totally free to the public. Cumberland Presbyterian Church is a sweet church that sits almost in the center of Owensboro on Booth Avenue. Most notably known for their BE KIND signs. Here's a little bit...
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0