Sam Bankman-Fried news – FTX founder charged with wire fraud, money laundering after Bahamas arrest

By Io Dodds ,Maroosha Muzaffar,Johanna Chisholm and Oliver O'Connell
 5 days ago

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged disgraced cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding FTX investors hours before he was set to appear before a magistrate in the Bahamas .

“We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a statement.

The charges were unsealed on Tuesday morning and include wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to defraud the United States through violating campaign finance laws.

Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas on behalf of the US government on Monday night, with the announcement coming from prosecutors in New York City.

A hearing of the House Financial Services Committee went ahead without Mr Bankman-Fried, with current FTX CEO John Ray III appearing to explain what he found when he was brought in to oversee the company’s bankruptcy and what his plan was to secure investors’ money.

