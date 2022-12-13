Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission asks David Guess to resign, signs resolution charging him with misconduct regarding text messages
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will move forward with a public hearing to vote on whether to remove Commissioner David Guess from the local government body. The move comes after city leaders learned Guess had sent texts with racist connotations to a city employee. During a meeting on...
wsiu.org
A former Marion VA psychologist is charged with fraud and obstruction of justice
A federal grand jury in Benton has returned a six-count indictment charging a Herrin woman with submitting false medical documents to her employer, obstruction of justice and Medicare fraud. The U.S. attorney reports 56-year-old Theresa Kelly, a licensed clinical psychologist, was employed by the VA Medical Center in Marion. According...
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man wanted in Williamson County death investigation arrested
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man who is a subject of interest in a death investigation was arrested on Dec. 13. Thurman L. Wade was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to the case for aggravated battery/great bodily harm after a search by investigators and other law enforcement partners.
KFVS12
Jackson Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Dept. and Jail included in boil water order
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and county jail is included in a boil water order. According to a release from the Murphysboro Police Department, the water department issued a boil water order until Saturday, December 17 at 8 a.m. The order affects all customers...
KFVS12
Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies
A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee.
wpsdlocal6.com
Scott City commissioners acted 'beyond the authority of their office' in their decision about K-9 officer, sheriff says in statement
BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials. Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer...
wrul.com
Wright And Burnett Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two White County residents have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 43 year old Deanna Wright of Grayville was sentenced to four years for Retail Theft, a class 4 Felony. Wright was arrested in August of this year by the Carmi Police Department. She was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
KFVS12
Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept.
Toys for Tots wraps up its last day of filling toy orders in Cape Girardeau. The organization collected gifts for more than 2300 children across 5 counties. Nearly 77,000 deer were killed during Illinois's firearm season this year.
KFVS12
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
KFVS12
Iron Co. man pleads not guilty to federal charges
A local Police Department is using man's best friend to help teach 7th graders the importance of understanding mental health. A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee.
KFVS12
Man pleads guilty to federal hate crime, arson charges in connection with Cape Girardeau Islamic Center fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges in connection with the fire that destroyed the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center. According to a release from the Justice Department on Tuesday, December 13, Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2, 2023.
southernillinoisnow.com
Primary suspect in drug bust near Bluford sentenced to 12 years in prison
A 39-year-old Jefferson County woman who was the primary suspect in a drug bust in Bluford in August has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Rose McCormick pleaded guilty to a Class X charge of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine. She also pleaded to an unlawful delivery of a controlled substance charge and received a six year concurrent sentence.
KFVS12
Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar
Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences.
wpsdlocal6.com
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
KFVS12
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler.
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man’s Whereabouts
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Robert L. Gifford. The sheriff’s office posted on the Franklin County, Illinois government Facebook page Thursday that Gifford was last known to be living in the Sesser area. If you have any information...
KFVS12
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to three people arrested on Thursday afternoon, December 15. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of William Street. Police say when the vehicle was...
