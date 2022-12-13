ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

STORM WATCH: Falling, freezing temps feel even colder with today's winds

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW: Frigid temps have prompted a "code blue" alert in some municipalities.

NEXT: All eyes are on Thursday & Friday for a storm that will bring mostly rain, but that will also have some wintry precipitation with it as it heads towards New Jersey. Again, mostly rain but some wintry precipitation a possibility.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio is tracking the potential for more snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine, but temperatures do not reflect it. Wake-up temperatures could feel as if they are in the single digits due to the wind. Daytime highs in the low-40s. Overnight lows in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 39 degrees. Overnight lows around 24.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and wintry weather developing by the evening. Daytime highs around 43, with overnight lows around 28.

FRIDAY: Rain and wintry weather in the morning. Daytime highs around 44 degrees. Overnight lows around 38.

WEEKEND: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs in the low-40s and upper-30s. Overnight lows in the low-30s and upper-20s.

Related
pix11.com

Nasty nor’easter to bring heavy rain and strong winds to NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent storm system looks to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the city between Thursday and Friday. For higher spots inland, temperatures will be cold enough to accumulate snow that will make travel rather slippery. Further north, enough snow will accumulate, causing hazardous...
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

