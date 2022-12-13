STORM WATCH: Falling, freezing temps feel even colder with today's winds

NOW: Frigid temps have prompted a "code blue" alert in some municipalities.

NEXT: All eyes are on Thursday & Friday for a storm that will bring mostly rain, but that will also have some wintry precipitation with it as it heads towards New Jersey. Again, mostly rain but some wintry precipitation a possibility.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio is tracking the potential for more snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine, but temperatures do not reflect it. Wake-up temperatures could feel as if they are in the single digits due to the wind. Daytime highs in the low-40s. Overnight lows in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 39 degrees. Overnight lows around 24.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and wintry weather developing by the evening. Daytime highs around 43, with overnight lows around 28.

FRIDAY: Rain and wintry weather in the morning. Daytime highs around 44 degrees. Overnight lows around 38.

WEEKEND: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs in the low-40s and upper-30s. Overnight lows in the low-30s and upper-20s.