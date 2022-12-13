ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2RkB_0jgjpzFN00

European affairs ministers from the 27 EU nations agreed Tuesday to endorse a recommendation from the bloc's executive arm to grant Bosnia candidate member status as the war in Ukraine accelerates the bloc's enlargement process.

Despite continuing criticism of the way the Balkan nation is run, Bosnia made a significant step toward the wealthy club after getting unanimous support from the ministers gathered in Brussels.

They approved Bosnia's bid just a week after EU leaders gave more concrete signs to six Western Balkan countries aspiring to join the EU that they have a future place in the bloc. Tuesday's decision needs to be formally approved by the leaders, who have a summit in Brussels set for Thursday.

“The EU enlargement represents the most effective process to ensure a stable and secure Europe," Czech minister Jan Lipavsky, whose country holds the European Council's rotating presidency, said.

At a summit in Albania , the EU “reconfirmed its full and unequivocal commitment to the European Union membership perspective of the Western Balkans” and called for the acceleration of accession talks with the membership hopefuls.

Expansion of the EU had stalled in recent years. But since Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, EU officials have emphasized that stepping up the bloc’s engagement with Western Balkans nations was more crucial than ever to maintaining Europe’s security.

The EU also agreed in June to make Moldova and Ukraine candidates for membership and said Georgia would be eligible for candidacy once the country met goals defined by the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm.

The European Commission recommended granting Bosnia candidate member status in October, more than six years after the country formally applied to join and nearly three decades since it emerged from a 1992-95 interethnic war that left more than 100,000 people dead.

Once a country becomes a candidate, it still can take years before admission to the club takes place. The EU last admitted a new member, the Balkan nation of Croatia, in 2013. The path toward membership is a lengthy process, as countries must meet a detailed host of economic and political conditions.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in October that Bosnia needs reforms on issues that include the judiciary, battling corruption , and constitutional and electoral changes. Little progress on those issues has been made in recent years.

Bisera Turkovic, Bosnia's foreign minister, said becoming an EU candidate will help the country access new funds and investments.

“Economically, investors from around the world will see in Bosnia... a clear positive side and chance for progress,” she said.

While Bosnia expressed a desire to join the EU starting in 2003, the country's ethnic leaders have so far proven unwilling to put aside their differences and implement necessary reforms. The staunchly pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader, Milorad Dodik , has increasingly threatened to separate Bosnia’s Serb-run part from the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, Kosovo's government said Tuesday it would apply for candidate status this week amid a long-lasting dispute with neighboring Serbia.

“It is time that the potential candidate status turns into an official one, thus passing on to a new stage of relations with the EU,” Prime Minister Albin Kurti said during a Cabinet meeting.

Kosovo is the latest country in Western Balkans to take that step. Serbia, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia are in membership negotiations with the bloc.

However, the EU has repeatedly warned Serbia and Kosovo they must normalize relations to be eligible for membership in the bloc. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, and the government does not recognize its former province's statehood.

A sizable ethnic Serb minority lives in northern Kosovo, where tensions have been high in recent days. Serbia fought a brutal 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo.

___

Amer Cohadzic in Sarajevo, Bosnia, and Llazar Semini in Tirana, Albania, contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Water, electricity supply partly restored in Kyiv after Russian airstrikes

The mayor of Kyiv announced today that the city’s metro system is operational once again and residents have regained access to water after the latest round of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.Mayor Vitali Klitschko said while heat has been restored to half the city and electricity has been restored to two-thirds, emergency outages are still being implemented due to the significant deficit of electricity.Three people were killed in Russia’s attacks in which over 70 missiles were launched targeting key energy infrastructure in Ukraine.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Vladimir Putin had...
The Independent

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

Kroha is a 46-year-old paramedic who has been working on the frontline in Donbas, one of the most fiercely fought over parts of Ukraine since Russia’s attempts to invade the country. Bel Trew follows Kroha for the day, witnessing the devastation that Kroha and other medics face as the war grinds on and more bodies are sucked into destruction and devastation wrought as Ukraine attempts to wrestle back control of its territory as Russia bombards towns and cities across the country.Watch other episodes from On The Ground here.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
78K+
Followers
117K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy