City of Cambridge, Massachusetts, executives recently ordered two Mack® LR Electric models to help them move toward the city’s goal of having a fully electric fleet. The Mack LR Electric vehicles will be the first Class 8 electric trucks in the Cambridge refuse collection fleet. “The City of Cambridge chose Mack to help it achieve its sustainability goals, and we couldn’t be prouder to help them with their achievements through the deployment of the Mack LR Electric,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “City executives did their research to ensure that they ordered an electric refuse vehicle that met their needs as well as their delivery target, and Mack is looking forward to working with them as they begin their journey to electrification.”

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO