KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
utahstories.com
Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah
OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation
Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
kjzz.com
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
kmyu.tv
Governor's office looks to help as Utah tech industry sees more layoffs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah’s tech industry sees a wave of layoffs just before the holidays, the governor says his office is getting involved. At his monthly news conference Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox said the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity is beginning discussions with tech companies to try to place laid-off workers at other companies who are hiring.
kmyu.tv
Backcountry guide shares 'incredible' Utah avalanche rescue amid risks of new slides
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A veteran backcountry skiing guide shared how she and other women saved the life of a man back in March who was buried up to six feet deep in the snow. “The second person down triggered the avalanche,” said Winslow Passey, of a March...
ksl.com
Some Utah police agencies find success on TikTok amid state bans
SALT LAKE CITY — A local police agency said it found success reaching out to the community through TikTok, even as Utah joins a growing list of states banning its state agencies from using the controversial app. The Salt Lake Police Department launched its TikTok account early last month....
kslnewsradio.com
Small businesses closing in Salt Lake, another opens a GoFundMe
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple small businesses in Salt Lake City have recently announced that they are closing. And the owners of another have opened a GoFundMe account with hopes of keeping their doors open. Brownies Brownies Brownies and The Big O Doughnuts have both announced they’ll be closing...
Aargh! Salt Lake City ranks among worst for porch pirate thefts
New research shows that Salt Lake City residents, more than most around the country, should be asking Santa Claus for a home surveillance system.
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
Utah is the worst state for elder care, according to a new study
Utah may be the worst state in the nation when it comes to care and abuse for its 65 or older population, according to a study published by WalletHub on Wednesday.
lastwordonnothing.com
In Utah, Out of Service
Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
What will the Point look like? Plans released for old prison site development
The plans for the Point include over 3,000 housing units, 16 acres of parks, 220,000 square feet of retail space.
KSLTV
SLC man designs Pride version of Utah state flag that people can purchase
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man has created a different version of the newly re-designed Utah state flag by meshing it with the Progress Pride flag. The design is now on sale to the public in both flag and sticker form. In his home office, Riley...
ksl.com
Is new waterpark in southern Utah fun for families or contributing to the water crisis?
HURRICANE — A water park under construction near Utah's Zion National Park is causing a bit of controversy. It's a part of the larger Jellystone Park RV Resort, known for its Yogi Bear mascot. Scott Nielson, the owner of the park, said that concerns are overblown, "Yeah, it's the...
Utah’s Oldest Town
If you’ve lived in Utah your entire life like I have, you probably think you know everything there is to know about Utah. It’s located on the lands of five indigenous tribes the Utes, Navajo, Paiute, Goshute, and Shoshone, it has the Salt Flats, many national parks, and a sometimes-smelly lake called the Great Salt Lake.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
Gephardt Daily
New fire erupts Wednesday night in SLC’s Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A day after the city administration announced the demolition of four unsafe buildings as fire hazards in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood, another fire has erupted. Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Ballpark residents were watching, and sharing social media,...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
DWR stocks 8.2 million fish throughout Utah’s waterbodies
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources stocked over 8.2 million fish throughout Utah waterbodies in an effort to combat the effects of the drought and provide a positive fishing experience for the public.
