ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
OGDEN, UT
99.9 KEKB

Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation

Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Governor's office looks to help as Utah tech industry sees more layoffs

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah’s tech industry sees a wave of layoffs just before the holidays, the governor says his office is getting involved. At his monthly news conference Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox said the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity is beginning discussions with tech companies to try to place laid-off workers at other companies who are hiring.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Small businesses closing in Salt Lake, another opens a GoFundMe

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple small businesses in Salt Lake City have recently announced that they are closing. And the owners of another have opened a GoFundMe account with hopes of keeping their doors open. Brownies Brownies Brownies and The Big O Doughnuts have both announced they’ll be closing...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lastwordonnothing.com

In Utah, Out of Service

Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
UTAH STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Utah’s Oldest Town

If you’ve lived in Utah your entire life like I have, you probably think you know everything there is to know about Utah. It’s located on the lands of five indigenous tribes the Utes, Navajo, Paiute, Goshute, and Shoshone, it has the Salt Flats, many national parks, and a sometimes-smelly lake called the Great Salt Lake.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

New fire erupts Wednesday night in SLC’s Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A day after the city administration announced the demolition of four unsafe buildings as fire hazards in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood, another fire has erupted. Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Ballpark residents were watching, and sharing social media,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy