Contract Signing Sets Up Tag Team Match On IMPACT Wrestling
The December 15 episode of IMPACT unfortunately did not have any Knockouts matches, however two tag team bouts were set up for next week. Scott D’Amore oversaw a contract signing backstage between Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mickie James. Grace said she’s opting to say her piece in the ring before signing the contract and sliding it over. James cautioned Grace to not assume anything regarding the outcome of their Title vs. Career match at Hard to Kill. James said she’s had plenty of moments in her career and will have another one on January 13.
More Details On Mandy Rose’s WWE Release
The WWE Universe was shocked yesterday when the news on Mandy Rose‘s WWE release broke as first reported by Fightful. Rose’s 413 day reign as NXT Women’s Champion ended on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and by the next day, the report of her release was out. The release was said to be over the content on her FanTime page.
AEW Women’s World Title Match Set For Dynamite: Holiday Bash
Here’s what you missed from AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. In a match that was labeled as 101 days in the making, Ruby Soho finally had the chance to go one-on-one with Tay Melo for the first time in their careers. They last crossed paths at All Out where Soho broke her nose. In this clash, there was no love lost as Melo attacked Soho on the ramp before the bell. Once the bout officially started, the two scrapped and targeted each other’s noses throughout. In the end, Soho counted the Tay-KO and connected with Destination Unknown to secure the victory.
IMPACT Wrestling Had Interest In Signing Roxanne Perez
The new NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez could have been a Knockout in IMPACT Wrestling. Perez, formerly known by her ring name Rok-C is the former inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion. Prior to her tryout in WWE in January, Perez faced Deonna Purrazzo in a Title vs. Title Match in an IMPACT ring. On the line was not only Perez’s ROH Women’s World but Purrazzo’s AAA Reina de Reinas Title. Purrazzo would indeed take the title off Perez and become a double champ in the process.
Roxanne Perez Crowned NEW NXT Women’s Champion
Roxanne Perez is the new NXT Women’s Champion after defeating Mandy Rose on the Dec. 13 episode of NXT. Perez earned her title shot after becoming the Iron Survivor at Deadline in a number one contender match. Perez becoming the NXT Women’s Champion ends the impressive 413-day reign for Rose.
2022 Year End Women’s Wrestling Fan Awards – Polls Still Open!!
The polls for the 2022 Year End Women’s Wrestling Fan Awards are still open!! The polls will close this Saturday on Dec. 17. If you have not yet voted please make sure you do so. You can do that by clicking on this link here. Diva Dirt is partnering...
