Here’s what you missed from AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. In a match that was labeled as 101 days in the making, Ruby Soho finally had the chance to go one-on-one with Tay Melo for the first time in their careers. They last crossed paths at All Out where Soho broke her nose. In this clash, there was no love lost as Melo attacked Soho on the ramp before the bell. Once the bout officially started, the two scrapped and targeted each other’s noses throughout. In the end, Soho counted the Tay-KO and connected with Destination Unknown to secure the victory.

1 DAY AGO