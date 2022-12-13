Storm Watch: Frigid temps before chance of wintry mix or snow Thursday

WHAT'S NEW: More sun, wind and chill Wednesday.

WHAT'S NEXT: Accumulating snow expected in parts of Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess overnight Thursday. Rain to the south and east.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Wednesday will be sunny and frigid, but there is a chance of a wintry mix or snow toward late Thursday afternoon.



FORECAST :



WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. Breezy. Highs in the 30s, lows in the 20s. Wind chill in the teens/20s.

THURSDAY: A chance of a wintry mix or snow toward late afternoon. Temperatures around 41.

FRIDAY: Snow transitioning into wintry mix or rain throughout the day. Plain rain for much of Westchester. Temperatures in the 40s.

