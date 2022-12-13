In October, Time Out named Dogpatch one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world in its annual listicle, predictably pointing to old factory buildings and shipyards that have been repurposed as trendy bruncheries and boutiques à la Williamsburg, etc. Of course, this pronouncement has merit. The sunny neighborhood has cultivated a reputation as an artist enclave—now home to the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco. And as of the end of November, the neighborhood has a brand-new craft brewery with all the right vibes.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO