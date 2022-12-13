Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
Oakland’s Part in Police Scandal Made National News. Why Did SF Escape Scrutiny?
When Officer Brendan O’Brien was found lifeless seven years ago in his apartment with his hand gripping a pistol, his suicide note became talk of the Oakland Police Department. And why not?. O’Brien’s downstairs neighbor was a cop. His next-door neighbor was a cop. His landlord was a cop....
sfstandard.com
SF Spends Millions To Keep Cops on Desk Duty. Here Are Their Stories
Sexual misconduct. Domestic violence. Name-calling. These are among accusations against officers who have been in limbo at a windowless room called the Department Operations Center. San Francisco police brass stash these officers in what for some is a detention center while figuring out whether to return them to the streets,...
sfstandard.com
Chief: Paying Cops Six-Figure Salaries for Clerical Work Isn’t a Waste
Police Chief Bill Scott doesn’t deny that San Francisco spends millions paying troubled officers to work as clerks. But he disputes the notion that it’s wasteful, though SFPD spent roughly $17 million over six years to keep cops on desk duty. “Unless they are suspended or terminated, they...
sfstandard.com
Man Fears Drug Market Will Return To His Home After Crisis Zone Curfew
Reese Isbell was excited to move from Lower Nob Hill to what he thought was an up and coming neighborhood in San Francisco. Buying the two-bedroom condo last year was a dream of home ownership realized for him and his husband. Its SoMa location was close enough to transit and...
sfstandard.com
What Life Is Like at the Center of San Francisco’s Drug Crisis
With the closure of the Tenderloin Center, a safe drug-use site, the city is now grappling with how to address its drug crisis moving forward. With the mayor and supervisors pitted against each other in a fight to open more sites—or none at all. Supervisors say safe use sites...
sfstandard.com
Arrest Made After Gunman Tried To Enter San Francisco City Hall
A woman armed with a gun was arrested Tuesday as she tried to enter San Francisco City Hall on the last day supervisors were scheduled to meet before the holidays, authorities said. The woman—identified as 29-year-old Renee Jefferson—was arrested and the firearm was recovered “safely,” according to the San Francisco...
sfstandard.com
3 Suspects Charged in Alleged Gang Shooting That Killed Toddler
At least one person is expected to be arraigned Friday following their arrest for allegedly killing a toddler in a gang-related freeway shooting in Oakland last year, Alameda County prosecutors said Thursday. Johnny Jackson, 28, of Richmond, is set to be arraigned at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse following an...
sfstandard.com
This Historic SF Bar Wins Rare Covid Cash, Gives Staff a Bonus
San Francisco’s iconic restaurant John’s Grill is set to announce it has reached a rare Covid insurance settlement and will give staff a bonus, along with donating funds to SF City College. The storied bar—popular with the city’s elite political class—won the settlement from The Hartford and its...
sfstandard.com
Questions Remain Over Cause of San Francisco’s Double Play Bar & Grill Fire
Questions remain over the September fire that laid waste to San Francisco’s historic Double Play Bar & Grill. Investigation results were released Tuesday and list the cause as “undetermined.”. More than 40 firefighters battled the 6 a.m. blaze that dealt $25,000 in property damage and destroyed $100,000 in...
sfstandard.com
Leaders Cheer San Francisco’s Latest Anti-Racism U-Turn
City leaders on Wednesday cheered San Francisco’s continued success in rescinding measures initially billed as ways to fight racism. “It’s an irony that sort of perfectly fits this entire situation,” Supervisor Hillary Ronen said Wednesday after a panel reversed plans to replace the city’s straight, white male elections director as a way to promote racial equality.
sfstandard.com
To Vax or Not? Bay Area Parents Grapple With Fears Over Necessity and Safety of Covid Shot
Although the Bay Area leads the nation in child vaccination rates, a surprising number of parents express hesitation and fear as they navigate the choice to vaccinate their kids against Covid. An informal survey of Bay Area parents found fears ranging from concern about the vaccine’s short-term side effects to...
sfstandard.com
Born Out of a Pandemic-Era Obsession With Plants, AI-Generated Flowers Land in Oakland
San Franciscans went crazy for plants during the pandemic. And now you could say a similar passion for flora has crossed over into the virtual world, with NFT flower shops suddenly popping up everywhere. You can catch the botanical bug for virtual blooms at Oakland gallery Mercury 20, where artist...
sfstandard.com
Apartment Tower Plans Next to Popular SF Coffee Shop Revealed
Fresh plans show a 10-story tower could be built next to a popular San Francisco coffee shop. A total of 94 studio apartments could pop-up in the SoMa neighborhood if approved, 12 of which would be listed as affordable. The 85-foot building would replace an existing parking lot at 1401...
sfstandard.com
24,000 and Counting: What’s Behind San Francisco’s Surge in Layoffs?
‘Tis the season, unfortunately. Companies often spend the weeks leading up and Christmas handing out pink slips. In fact, December is the second most popular month to cut staff according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Since Dec. 1, blue-chip goliaths like Morgan Stanley...
sfstandard.com
Visit These Stunning Holiday Trees in San Francisco
If there’s one thing that forest-worshipping pagans and even the most devout Christians can agree on, it’s this: Holiday trees are awesome! Whether you favor prim, tasteful white lights or you’re the kind of family that searches out pickle-shaped ornaments that look like Nicolas Cage while untangling strings of fat bulbs together, San Francisco is—perhaps unsurprisingly—full of majestically bedazzled conifers.
sfstandard.com
There Were Two Killer Robot Cakes at City Hall’s Bake-Off
On Wednesday, City Hall hosted its annual Great Board of Supervisors Bake-Off, and your elected officials came to play. A trio of judges—Public Defender Mano Raju, San Francisco Chronicle journalist Nuala Bishari and chef Yvonne Hines of Bayview bakery Yvonne’s Southern Sweets—adjudicated the competition. Together, they determined which amateur baker should consider a career in confections once their boss is termed out and who merited a whack across the kneecaps with a spike-studded rolling pin.
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Brewery You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots to Check Out
In October, Time Out named Dogpatch one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world in its annual listicle, predictably pointing to old factory buildings and shipyards that have been repurposed as trendy bruncheries and boutiques à la Williamsburg, etc. Of course, this pronouncement has merit. The sunny neighborhood has cultivated a reputation as an artist enclave—now home to the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco. And as of the end of November, the neighborhood has a brand-new craft brewery with all the right vibes.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Set for Hard Times as Huge $728M Budget Hole Could Get Worse
A looming post-pandemic budget crisis for San Francisco may finally be here. It’s likely to mean painful cuts to vital city departments and programs, which will have wide-scale impacts on residents. The new budget forecast features a massive $728 million general fund deficit over the next two fiscal years,...
sfstandard.com
What’s in a San Francisco School Garden? ‘Fairy Soup,’ Peppers and Lead
Sugar, food coloring, glitter and other sparkly things: these are the ingredients that kindergartners turn into a “fairy soup” to lure magical visitors to their school garden. They also make bee-watering stations out of seashells, nibble freshly picked peppers and plant seeds of their own in this wild-by-design...
sfstandard.com
These Are the Best Places Around the Bay Area for S’Mores
The 1940 film Christmas in July made celebrating the yuletide holiday in the summer a thing. But what about celebrating a little bit of July during the holidays? S’mores are a summertime classic, but the unbeatable combination of marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers can also be a warm and gooey dessert in the colder months. Here are a few SF spots where you can indulge in the ultimate campfire comfort food.
Comments / 0