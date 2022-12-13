ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

SF Spends Millions To Keep Cops on Desk Duty. Here Are Their Stories

Sexual misconduct. Domestic violence. Name-calling. These are among accusations against officers who have been in limbo at a windowless room called the Department Operations Center. San Francisco police brass stash these officers in what for some is a detention center while figuring out whether to return them to the streets,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Arrest Made After Gunman Tried To Enter San Francisco City Hall

A woman armed with a gun was arrested Tuesday as she tried to enter San Francisco City Hall on the last day supervisors were scheduled to meet before the holidays, authorities said. The woman—identified as 29-year-old Renee Jefferson—was arrested and the firearm was recovered “safely,” according to the San Francisco...
3 Suspects Charged in Alleged Gang Shooting That Killed Toddler

At least one person is expected to be arraigned Friday following their arrest for allegedly killing a toddler in a gang-related freeway shooting in Oakland last year, Alameda County prosecutors said Thursday. Johnny Jackson, 28, of Richmond, is set to be arraigned at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse following an...
RICHMOND, CA
This Historic SF Bar Wins Rare Covid Cash, Gives Staff a Bonus

San Francisco’s iconic restaurant John’s Grill is set to announce it has reached a rare Covid insurance settlement and will give staff a bonus, along with donating funds to SF City College. The storied bar—popular with the city’s elite political class—won the settlement from The Hartford and its...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Leaders Cheer San Francisco’s Latest Anti-Racism U-Turn

City leaders on Wednesday cheered San Francisco’s continued success in rescinding measures initially billed as ways to fight racism. “It’s an irony that sort of perfectly fits this entire situation,” Supervisor Hillary Ronen said Wednesday after a panel reversed plans to replace the city’s straight, white male elections director as a way to promote racial equality.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Apartment Tower Plans Next to Popular SF Coffee Shop Revealed

Fresh plans show a 10-story tower could be built next to a popular San Francisco coffee shop. A total of 94 studio apartments could pop-up in the SoMa neighborhood if approved, 12 of which would be listed as affordable. The 85-foot building would replace an existing parking lot at 1401...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Visit These Stunning Holiday Trees in San Francisco

If there’s one thing that forest-worshipping pagans and even the most devout Christians can agree on, it’s this: Holiday trees are awesome! Whether you favor prim, tasteful white lights or you’re the kind of family that searches out pickle-shaped ornaments that look like Nicolas Cage while untangling strings of fat bulbs together, San Francisco is—perhaps unsurprisingly—full of majestically bedazzled conifers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
There Were Two Killer Robot Cakes at City Hall’s Bake-Off

On Wednesday, City Hall hosted its annual Great Board of Supervisors Bake-Off, and your elected officials came to play. A trio of judges—Public Defender Mano Raju, San Francisco Chronicle journalist Nuala Bishari and chef Yvonne Hines of Bayview bakery Yvonne’s Southern Sweets—adjudicated the competition. Together, they determined which amateur baker should consider a career in confections once their boss is termed out and who merited a whack across the kneecaps with a spike-studded rolling pin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The New Bay Area Brewery You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots to Check Out

In October, Time Out named Dogpatch one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world in its annual listicle, predictably pointing to old factory buildings and shipyards that have been repurposed as trendy bruncheries and boutiques à la Williamsburg, etc. Of course, this pronouncement has merit. The sunny neighborhood has cultivated a reputation as an artist enclave—now home to the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco. And as of the end of November, the neighborhood has a brand-new craft brewery with all the right vibes.
OAKLAND, CA
What’s in a San Francisco School Garden? ‘Fairy Soup,’ Peppers and Lead

Sugar, food coloring, glitter and other sparkly things: these are the ingredients that kindergartners turn into a “fairy soup” to lure magical visitors to their school garden. They also make bee-watering stations out of seashells, nibble freshly picked peppers and plant seeds of their own in this wild-by-design...
STANDARD, CA
These Are the Best Places Around the Bay Area for S’Mores

The 1940 film Christmas in July made celebrating the yuletide holiday in the summer a thing. But what about celebrating a little bit of July during the holidays? S’mores are a summertime classic, but the unbeatable combination of marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers can also be a warm and gooey dessert in the colder months. Here are a few SF spots where you can indulge in the ultimate campfire comfort food.
SAN RAMON, CA

