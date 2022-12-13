Transfer portal tracker: Christian Roland-Wallace, receiver Anthony Simpson to leave Arizona

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
saturdaytradition.com
Dylan Raiola, 5-star QB and top 2024 prospect, decommits from Ohio State
Dylan Raiola is officially no longer committed to Ohio State per On3 Sports Hayes Fawcett. Raiola was a key piece of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class. Raiola is a 5-star QB out of Chandler, Arizona per the 247Sports Composite. Raiola is also the No. 1 QB and the top prospect nationally in his class.
BREAKING: Michigan State flips 2023 defensive back commit from Arizona
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans have gotten hot again on the recruiting trail just at the right time. After the Spartans' 2023 class had dwindled down to just 10 commitments with a little over a week before National Signing Day, things looked dire for MSU. However, Tucker and his staff had already planted the seeds for the next wave of high school players who were ready to don the Green and White.
KLTV
McCliment-Call scores new career high in win over Arizona State
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - In a press conference SFA Ladyjacks guard Tyler McCliment-Call spoke about how she felt scoring a new career high points in a single game in their win against Arizona State. “Feels great, helping out my team in this big game and stuff like that. I wasn’t...
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke to Expand Phoenix Region Footprint Next Year
The mini-golf, entertainment, and dining hub, which currently operates one location in Glendale, plans to open two more – one in Scottsdale and a second in Glendale – sometime next year.
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10
ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Dozens without a home after frozen sprinkler floods Scottsdale condos
Valley mom on mission to help Arizona families impacted by ALS. While Allie Abbott soaks in the joy of parenthood, she can't help but think of how much she wishes her own dad was still here. Frigid cold hits Phoenix; some communities wake up to near-freezing temps. Updated: 1 hour...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans to turn former Big Surf site into industrial park move forward
Nearly 700,000 square feet of new industrial buildings are a step closer to being built in the East Valley at the former home of wave pools, beach volleyball and ice skating. According to plans submitted to the city of Tempe, California-based Overton Moore Properties looks to build 689,109 square feet across three speculation warehouses at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena.
ABC 15 News
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
