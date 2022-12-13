ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
davisvanguard.org

Price Announces Transition Team as She Meets with Outgoing DA O’Malley

Oakland, CA – Alameda County District Attorney-Elect Pamela Price met with outgoing DA Nancy O’Malley to further cement a smooth transition of leadership going into 2023. This is the first meeting between DA-Elect Price and DA O’Malley since election day. The meeting was quite productive with a review of retiring and pending grants, office organization and staffing, and budget planning. Price is looking forward to further meetings with O’Malley before her January 3rd swearing in ceremony and official first day in the office.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Recount Support Increases For Close Oakland Mayoral Election

The close Oakland Mayoral election, which resulted in City Councilwoman Sheng Thao defeating her closest opponent, City Councilman Loren Taylor, by less than 1,00 votes, faced increased calls for a recount on Wednesday, with many prominent groups back in the effort. The Oakland Mayoral election was one of the closest...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Elections Panel Falsely Claims High Ground in Racial Diversity Spat

In Brazil, they say, “The dirty talking about the badly washed.”. In Greece, it’s, “The donkey said the rooster had a big head.”. Now, thanks to the people in charge of the city’s Elections Department, San Francisco has, “The bureaucrats who are tardy on their anti-racism homework fired the official with a winning record on equality.”
STANDARD, CA
kalw.org

How the narrative of public safety has changed the run for the district attorney's office.

In the midterm elections this year, one thing that was voted on was public safety. And one office inextricably linked to crime and public safety is district attorney. In San Francisco, Brooke Jenkins was elected to the DA’s office this November, after serving as interim DA following the recall of Chesa Boudin. And across the Bay, Pamela Price has made history as the first Black woman to be elected DA of Alameda County.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF May Be First in Nation To Require This Type of Military Pay

San Francisco is on track to become the first city in the nation to require private companies to keep paying military reservists when they ship off for duty, according to Supervisor Gordon Mar, who sponsored the new local law. The Military Reserve Pay Protection Act, which unanimously passed the San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sunnyvale engineer wins District 3 City Council seat by one vote

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A Sunnyvale engineer running for office for the first time made history last month when he won his city council race by one vote. This is the first time this has happened in Sunnyvale and after a mandatory recount, Santa Clara County certified the election last week.
SUNNYVALE, CA
San José Spotlight

‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County

Doctors in training are fleeing Santa Clara County, and they blame ongoing workload issues and dismissive leadership at Valley Medical Center. Their complaints about being overworked and undervalued, along with numerous issues brought up by other health care workers at VMC, are raising concerns for some elected officials—with one vowing to get to the root... The post ‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Spends Millions To Keep Cops on Desk Duty. Here Are Their Stories

Sexual misconduct. Domestic violence. Name-calling. These are among accusations against officers who have been in limbo at a windowless room called the Department Operations Center. San Francisco police brass stash these officers in what for some is a detention center while figuring out whether to return them to the streets,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Proposal to move forward with police-free Oakland schools

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District is now considering a proposal to move forward with police-free schools. On Wednesday night, the board heard the introduction of the George Floyd: Phase Two implementation plan and budget. Phase One passed in 2020 and eliminated the Oakland school police department. Phase...
OAKLAND, CA

