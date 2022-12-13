Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Looks Headed for State Housing Approvals—If City Leaders Sign Off on New Plan
San Francisco may avoid harsh state housing penalties after all, now that the state has said the city needs to make just a few changes to its eight-year housing plan to come into compliance with state housing laws. The city’s latest draft of the Housing Element Update checks all the...
SFist
SF Elections Commission Reverses Itself, Backpedals After Uproar Over Proposed Director Search
A perceived misstep by the SF Elections Commission last month, saying they were not planning to renew the contract of 20-year veteran director of the Department of Elections John Arntz in favor of conducting an executive search to seek a diverse array of candidates, has now been reversed. The move...
davisvanguard.org
Price Announces Transition Team as She Meets with Outgoing DA O’Malley
Oakland, CA – Alameda County District Attorney-Elect Pamela Price met with outgoing DA Nancy O’Malley to further cement a smooth transition of leadership going into 2023. This is the first meeting between DA-Elect Price and DA O’Malley since election day. The meeting was quite productive with a review of retiring and pending grants, office organization and staffing, and budget planning. Price is looking forward to further meetings with O’Malley before her January 3rd swearing in ceremony and official first day in the office.
californiaglobe.com
Recount Support Increases For Close Oakland Mayoral Election
The close Oakland Mayoral election, which resulted in City Councilwoman Sheng Thao defeating her closest opponent, City Councilman Loren Taylor, by less than 1,00 votes, faced increased calls for a recount on Wednesday, with many prominent groups back in the effort. The Oakland Mayoral election was one of the closest...
sfstandard.com
Elections Panel Falsely Claims High Ground in Racial Diversity Spat
In Brazil, they say, “The dirty talking about the badly washed.”. In Greece, it’s, “The donkey said the rooster had a big head.”. Now, thanks to the people in charge of the city’s Elections Department, San Francisco has, “The bureaucrats who are tardy on their anti-racism homework fired the official with a winning record on equality.”
SFist
Progressive Supes Defy Mayor and Health Department Over Safe-Consumption 'Wellness Hubs,' Say They Will Open
Plans to create a dozen "wellness hubs" around the city to replace the Tenderloin Center and permit safer consumption of dangerous drugs like fentanyl are stalled due to legal concerns. But several supervisors are pressing the mayor and health department to stop having cold feet about the legal issues. Controversies...
Push to fast-track San Francisco police commissioner reappointment draws criticism
Many say the move is politically motivated as progressives are set to be the minority
kalw.org
How the narrative of public safety has changed the run for the district attorney's office.
In the midterm elections this year, one thing that was voted on was public safety. And one office inextricably linked to crime and public safety is district attorney. In San Francisco, Brooke Jenkins was elected to the DA’s office this November, after serving as interim DA following the recall of Chesa Boudin. And across the Bay, Pamela Price has made history as the first Black woman to be elected DA of Alameda County.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Set for Hard Times as Huge $728M Budget Hole Could Get Worse
A looming post-pandemic budget crisis for San Francisco may finally be here. It’s likely to mean painful cuts to vital city departments and programs, which will have wide-scale impacts on residents. The new budget forecast features a massive $728 million general fund deficit over the next two fiscal years,...
sfstandard.com
SF May Be First in Nation To Require This Type of Military Pay
San Francisco is on track to become the first city in the nation to require private companies to keep paying military reservists when they ship off for duty, according to Supervisor Gordon Mar, who sponsored the new local law. The Military Reserve Pay Protection Act, which unanimously passed the San...
KTVU FOX 2
Sunnyvale engineer wins District 3 City Council seat by one vote
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A Sunnyvale engineer running for office for the first time made history last month when he won his city council race by one vote. This is the first time this has happened in Sunnyvale and after a mandatory recount, Santa Clara County certified the election last week.
Unprecedented Bay Area city council mayhem ends in dramatic fashion
The meeting had no shortage of twists and turns.
‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County
Doctors in training are fleeing Santa Clara County, and they blame ongoing workload issues and dismissive leadership at Valley Medical Center. Their complaints about being overworked and undervalued, along with numerous issues brought up by other health care workers at VMC, are raising concerns for some elected officials—with one vowing to get to the root... The post ‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sfstandard.com
State Education Data Shows CA Students Hit All-Time Grad High—And SF Outpaced Them
Two years of remote education and pandemic disruptions took a devastating toll on public schooling in San Francisco, causing a chronic absenteeism crisis, declining enrollment numbers and falling test scores. But new data released by the state education department reflect a city and statewide public education system in flux. Alongside...
Sprawling San Mateo County coastal property to become public park
A massive 6,300-acre property north of Santa Cruz in San Mateo County will soon become a park accessible to the public. The new project is part of a conservation effort that was years in the making.
sfstandard.com
SF Spends Millions To Keep Cops on Desk Duty. Here Are Their Stories
Sexual misconduct. Domestic violence. Name-calling. These are among accusations against officers who have been in limbo at a windowless room called the Department Operations Center. San Francisco police brass stash these officers in what for some is a detention center while figuring out whether to return them to the streets,...
KTVU FOX 2
Proposal to move forward with police-free Oakland schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District is now considering a proposal to move forward with police-free schools. On Wednesday night, the board heard the introduction of the George Floyd: Phase Two implementation plan and budget. Phase One passed in 2020 and eliminated the Oakland school police department. Phase...
SFist
Yes, It Takes Forever To Build Anything In San Francisco, and That Is Part of Why Luxury Housing Is All That Gets Built
Anyone with even a passing connection to the real estate world in San Francisco, or anyone who knows anyone who's tried to get a permit for an addition or to build a single-family home or duplex in SF, knows that this is a yearslong process. Does it have to be? Will it ever not be?
NBC Bay Area
Five SF COVID Shelter Residents Paid $1,000 Apiece for Spots, Documents Show
San Francisco officials are demanding that a COVID-19 homeless shelter in Hunters Point reimburse the five residents investigators say were forced to pay $1,000 each for what were supposed to be rent-free spots on the site, according to documents reviewed by NBC Bay Area. The shelter site was hastily created,...
