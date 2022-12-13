Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
The deadline to enroll for health insurance in Idaho is Dec. 15
BOISE — Idahoans looking for 2023 health insurance coverage have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to apply and enroll in a plan through the state health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho. Idahoans who do not have affordable coverage through their employer and are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare can enroll through the exchange at YourHealthIdaho.org.
Governor '1,000% better' after pneumonia hospitalization
Gov. Eric Holcomb is feeling "1,000% better" compared to two weeks ago when he was hospitalized with pneumonia. The Republican chief executive spent three days and two nights at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis after seeking treatment for what he believed was the flu but turned out to be a lung infection.
Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
