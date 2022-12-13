ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold, windy Wednesday before possible wintry mix moves in Thursday

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s. The wind will pick up later in the night. For Wednesday, it will be sunny, windy and cold with highs in the upper-30s, and wind chills will be in the upper-20s.

NEXT: Another storm system approaches for Thursday night and Friday. This system looks to start off as a wintry mix early Thursday night and then go over to rain. Friday looks like it will be rainy with highs in the 40s. The wintry mix will likely hold on longer in Litchfield County.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold, turning breezy late. Low of 23.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, windy and cold. High of 39.

THURSDAY: Cloudy for the day, wintry mix over to rain starting in the evening and into the night. High of 41.

FRIDAY: Rain likely. High of 45.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and windy. High of 42.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 39.

