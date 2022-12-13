ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Very cold ahead of rain, gusty winds Thursday into Friday

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

NOW: Clear and cold tonight, cloudy and cold for Wednesday.

NEXT: Weather to watch for periods of rain and gusty winds Thursday afternoon into Friday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says midweek will see very cold temperatures. Plan for messy travel conditions for the Thursday evening commute and Friday morning commute with at least an inch of rain possible and gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight: Clear and very cold, lows around the mid-20s. Wind chills in the mid-teens.

Wednesday: Sunny, cold and breezy, highs from the mid-30 to the low-40s. Wind chills around the low-30s.

Thursday: Clouds and showers, highs near 40. Rain and gusty winds at night.

Friday: Rain and wind, highs from the mid- to upper-40s. Gusts from 35 to 40 mph. Evening showers.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, highs from the upper-30s to the low-40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs from the mid- to upper-30s.

