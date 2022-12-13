Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania’s ‘most spoiled’ dog breed is this, study says
Everyone gets a little something special during the holidays, even, of course, dogs. But some people tend to get even more extra for their four-legged friends than others. And Pennsylvania tends to spoil one dog breed the most. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvania’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top...
intheknow.com
Couple gets big surprise after they adopt ‘quiet and cuddly’ dog
TikToker Sydney Victoria (@accidentalgrandma) finally convinced her boyfriend to let her adopt a dog, but everything changed when the couple realized that their new pup had a surprise of her own. @accidentalgrandma. Buy one get 5? Thats a hell of a deal if you ask me #fyp #pregnantdog #dogsoftiktok #funny...
pethelpful.com
Funny Cat Gives Mom a Piece of His Mind When She Won't Go to Bed
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's no denying it--pets are creatures of habit. Whether they demand to be fed at a certain time or get anxious when someone isn't home at their normal hour, an animal seems to thrive when things are steady and predictable. For @kittyboypatrick, that means a set bedtime, too!
Woman Creates Garden Made With Empty Pill Containers and It’s Hilarious
This is good for anyone's mental health!
pethelpful.com
Funny Cat Feeds Bernese Mountain Puppies Treats in Irresistible Video
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you have multiple pets, you are always thankful for any help you can get in their care. Between feeding, walking, and cleaning up after them, it seems there is always something that has to be done. That's why TikTok account holder @Kirstiemerson probably isn't too mad at her cat, because he's helping to take care of these adorable Bernese Mountain Dog puppies!
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.
pethelpful.com
Little Girl's Instant Bond with 'Depressed' Shelter Cat Tugs at the Heartstrings
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you ever needed an example of love at first sight, we have the video for you. This love is a little different. It's a love between a little girl and a shelter cat.
Great Dane Throwing Ball Before 'Stomping Up the Stairs' Delights Internet
"The way she creeped back up the steps like as if you saw nothing guys!" one commenter wrote.
pethelpful.com
Golden Doodle Gets the Zoomies While Covered in Mud and the Aftermath Is Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It's happened to all of us. We take our dogs out and it's raining or they play in the mud and we have to figure out how to get them inside and into the bath before they track mud all over our floors or worse, our furniture.
BBC
Todmorden: PAWS animal rescue charity's plea for new home
Volunteers at an animal rescue charity in West Yorkshire have pleaded for help in their search for a new home. Todmorden-based PAWS has been seeking new premises since February, following a notice to vacate from its landlord. The charity said it had until January 2023 before it faced court action...
Your cat is probably more attached to you than you think
Sometimes, cats need us as much as we need them. Isabel Seliger/Popular ScienceUnlike dogs, cats are not known for their attachment issues. But science tells a different story.
pethelpful.com
Wife's Emotional Reaction to Surprise Christmas Puppy Is Everything
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The number of surprises pulled off every year during Christmas time will never cease to amaze us. People go above and beyond to make Christmas miracles happen. That's why this is the most magical time of year. And the reactions from people receiving the surprises are priceless.
Dog Daycare Celebrates Christmas With End of School Nativity 'Paw-formance'
A selection of well-behaved doodles and spaniels took center stage for the production, with a terrier cast in the crucial role of baby Jesus.
Dog makes heartwarming gesture every time grandma in wheelchair visits their home and it's adorable
Dogs are the absolutely humble and most friendly animals on this planet. Having a dog as a pet is an extremely rewarding and profound experience. They often keep us engaged, and happy and become our best friends in the entire world. A beautiful video totally encapsulates this feeling as a dog makes a beautiful gesture for a woman in a wheelchair. The video was shared by Good News Movement and it is melting everyone's hearts.
pethelpful.com
TikToker Shares What Can Be Told About Women Based on Their Cat
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @anniekshaffer just came out with one of the most creative and hilarious videos we’ve seen in a while. She decided to break down the different traits of woman cat owners based on the breeds they own. Brilliant! Who knew a cat could explain so much about your personality? LOL!
Cats' Reaction to German Shepherd Delights Internet: 'Can't Sit With Us'
"The cat is judging so much," one TikToker wrote, while another commented, "The way he just wants to be their bestie and they're so offended by his existence."
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unique and Comical Way of Sitting Is Going Viral
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Even the most comfortable sitting positions can make you stiff and sore after a while, which is why Fred the tabby cat invented an entirely new way of sitting. Just wait until you see it! We had an entire giggle fit seeing this kitty get himself into position, and we have a feeling you will too.
pethelpful.com
Little Dachshund Has the Cutest Way of Helping Mom 'Gift Wrap'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. You are probably knee-deep in wrapping paper and bows by now, and everyone knows one of the funniest, if not sometimes frustrating, task of the holiday season is wrapping all those presents for Santa to leave under the tree.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua Finds Embarrassing Yet Comical New 'Toy' to Play With
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ask any woman who has ever owned a dog (or any human for that matter) what the number one rule of pet ownership is. Odds are good they will tell you to always throw certain items away in the covered trash can. If you don't do this, you can pretty much guarantee that your dog will find something and present it to all the guests at your next dinner party.
Comments / 0