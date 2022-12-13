Read full article on original website
gonomad.com
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28
Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard
An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
FOX Carolina
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
theonefeather.com
Fire destroys Kituwah, LLC building
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Kituwah, LLC building burned in a fire on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. Cherokee Fire Dept. officials noted they were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and, joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley, and Savanna, extinguished the fire. They note that the cause is under investigation.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
FOX Carolina
Historic general store in Easley reopening as bakery and mercantile
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Something sweet is coming to a once-vacant store in Easley. On Friday Hester General Store on Hester Store Road will reopen as a bakery and mercantile. The store was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Katie Chaney, an...
Henry County Daily Herald
'Christmas at Biltmore' offers a nearby holiday escape
What has 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland and 150 traditional poinsettias?. If you guessed Asheville, North Carolina’s historic Biltmore Estate and “Christmas at Biltmore,” you are correct. And all those trees, lights and ornaments only scratch the surface of what’s on offer for visitors during the holiday season through Jan. 8, 2023.
thevalleyecho.com
The Pure & Proper fills local landmark with fresh flavors
Richard King could see what many observed when he would pass by the old Pure Oil Station in the center of Black Mountain. The distinct physical features, accentuated by a steep pitched roof atop the English cottage-style structure, had long served as a landmark in his hometown, but it was the unseen that most piqued his interest.
Playful Prints Meet Bold Colors in This Asheville Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Gwenn Frederick, husband Brian and mini Irish Doodle Winston. Location: Asheville, North Carolina. Type of home: House. Size: 2,340 square feet. Years...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Crust Never Sleeps bakery opens on Sardis Road
Asheville City Market’s Saturday shoppers first met baker Jonathan Price when he snagged a spot in October 2016. Because the market had multiple bread options, he was only permitted to sell his now signature sourdough, everything-flavored pretzels and bagels. When a bread baker dropped out the following spring, Price was permitted to expand his offerings to include loaves of three different types of his crusty breads.
FOX Carolina
Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
momcollective.com
The BEST Hot Cocoa Around the Upstate
In honor of National Hot Cocoa Day, we are sharing our top hot cocoa and cocoa bomb finds in the Greenville area!. When the weather cools down, there is no better thing to do than to grab a warm cup of hot cocoa especially close to the holidays! I don’t know about you, but I don’t need a special day to enjoy hot cocoa, although, this does give me another reason to head out and grab another cup!
Officials warn residents of flooded areas in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – City crews are working to assess flooding areas Thursday morning in Greenville County. City officials said there is flooding in Cleveland Park, Falls Park and Unity Park. Residents are asked to use caution and follow temporary detours. Areas of concern include:
WYFF4.com
Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
thelaurelofasheville.com
The Altruistic Spirit of West Asheville’s Historic Tastee Diner
For more than a decade, Tastee Diner owner Steven Goff has served as the executive chef, head butcher or executive sous chef for several high-volume and/or fine dining restaurants across the Southeast. This extensive resumé has given him an impressive knowledge of culinary culture, history and technique, but it has also deepened his commitment to helping build a more compassionate, sustainable local community.
FOX Carolina
Upstate author has book turned into movie
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - What started as a hobby for Dr. John Reizer has been transformed into a feature film that will hit the screens for the first time this weekend. Reizer is a chiropractor by day, but writing is one of his big passions. “Since I’m 12 years...
hendersonville.com
System Logistics Vertique Expands Operations in Western North Carolina; $8 Million Investment and 37 New Jobs Expected
System Logistics – Vertique, the American operations of System Logistics SpA (Italy), has announced plans to invest $8 million in its Asheville operations at Vista Industrial Park. This new project announcement will add 37 net new jobs with an average wage of $26.38 per hour and sustain 172 existing...
