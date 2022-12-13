In honor of National Hot Cocoa Day, we are sharing our top hot cocoa and cocoa bomb finds in the Greenville area!. When the weather cools down, there is no better thing to do than to grab a warm cup of hot cocoa especially close to the holidays! I don’t know about you, but I don’t need a special day to enjoy hot cocoa, although, this does give me another reason to head out and grab another cup!

