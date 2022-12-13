ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is the referee for Argentina vs Croatia at World Cup 2022?

By Ryan Dabbs
 3 days ago

Argentina vs Croatia will have Daniele Orsato from Italy officiating at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail on Tuesday evening.

The World Cup 2022 referee took charge of the tournament's opening game between Qatar and Ecuador in the group stage, as well as Argentina's 2-0 win against Mexico in Group C. He hasn't refereed a fixture in the knockout stages yet, though.

After players from Argentina, Portugal, England and the Netherlands criticised the standard of officiating in their respective quarter-final games, Orsato will have plenty of pressure to deal with from neutrals and fans alike.

Orsato isn't shy to produce a yellow card when necessary, though, dishing out 11 bookings overall in the two games he has refereed so far at World Cup 2022. Players, therefore, will need to be on their best behaviour.

That group stage clash between Mexico and Argentina was the first time he had officiated a game involving the South Americans, while he has previously taken charge of just one Croatia game, too - a Euro 2020 game between them and England.

Orsato will be joined by two Italian assistant referees running the line, with a fourth official from the United Arab Emirates.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Assistant Referee 1: Ciro Carbone (ITA)

Assistant Referee 2: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)

Fourth Official: Mohammed Abdulla Mohamed (UAE)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

AVAR: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Offside VAR: Katy Nesbitt (USA)

Support VAR: Juan Soto (VEN)

