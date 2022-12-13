Read full article on original website
Related
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check their devices immediately – or risk big cost
CYBER-EXPERTS are urging Apple fans to update their gadgets immediately. Millions of iPhone owners have been told that they should update to the latest version of iOS. iPhone updates often include new features. But they also bundle in important security patches that you shouldn't ignore. "Apple has just published a...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 USB cable length matters
Plus bad news for Pixel trade-ins, Amazon Prime's free games, screen time linked to OCD, and aerosolized poo horror. ⛄Good morning and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. It’s currently -8 here in Scotland, though strangely, that means it’s too cold for snow. I’d rather have the snow!
ktalnews.com
9 best smart TVs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when you needed an external device to stream content to your TV. Although some TVs still require one, smart TVs are now the standard, but which one is right for you?
Got an iPhone? Don’t wait another second to update critical privacy settings
Use these crucial iPhone privacy settings to keep your data and passwords out of the wrong hands and protect against cyberattacks. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains.
Comments / 0