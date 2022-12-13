Read full article on original website
Karrion Kross Reveals Advice He Received From Drew McIntyre After WWE Release
WWE star Karrion Kross was recently interviewed on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Kross talked about how Drew McIntyre reached out to him after his initial WWE release, and eventually sharing the ring with McIntyre in their feud upon his return. Check out the...
MJF Mocks Child He Made Flinch During AEW Dynamite
AEW World Champion MJF has continued his taunting of a young fan who he made flinch during this week’s episode of Dynamite. After feigning attacking the child during Dynamite, MJF made his views on the young fan clear on social media. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw MJF...
Booker T Addresses Crying After Roxanne Perez’ WWE NXT Deadline Win
Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday night, earning an NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose next month. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T got emotional as he watched his former student from Reality of Wrestling reach this accomplishment. While speaking...
Roxanne Perez Gets Emotional Following Her WWE NXT Women’s Championship Win
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Following the show, WWE posted a “Digital Exclusive” that featured an emotional Perez commenting on her journey to get where she is today. She took it back to 2016, which is the year she began wrestling at the age of 14. She said,
Vince Russo Blasts WWE For ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On RAW
Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for “firing” RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles match. Despite fighting from under throughout the match, The Visionary managed to beat the former The All Mighty following a devastating Pedigree.
LA Knight Calls Working With Bray Wyatt A “Unique Challenge”
It has been a “unique challenge” for LA Knight to work with Bray Wyatt in the latter’s first feud since returning to WWE. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in October, fifteen months after his controversial release in 2021. While speaking to...
Bianca Belair Opens Up About Suffering Gruesome Injury
At WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women’s Champion, finally getting redemption for her 26-second loss to Lynch at SummerSlam. During the match, the current RAW Women’s Champion suffered an eye injury as Lynch, while stomping down at her, landed her heel directly on her eye. The move seemingly caused severe sight problems for The EST.
Ric Flair Blasts Jim Ross Over Recent Comments
WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Jim Ross have known each other and worked together for decades, with both men being regarded as the GOATs in their respective fields. Their relationship has unfortunately soured in recent months due to JR’s involvement in the “Plane Ride from Hell” episode of the series “Dark Side of the Ring,” where the AEW commentator had a lot to say about Ric Flair‘s actions during the infamous incident.
William Regal Discusses Missing His Wife’s Pregnancy In 1996, Asking NJPW For Time Away, Missing Family Life
William Regal took to the final episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Regal opened up about his marriage, missing his wife’s pregnancy in 1996, the first time he asked for time off in wrestling, and so much more. Here are...
Hardcore Brawl Set For MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out the following press release today, announcing a hardcore brawl between Mance Warner and Rickey Shane Page for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7. You can check out the official announcement below:. Major League Wrestling today announced a Hardcore Matchf eaturing Mance Warner vs....
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (12/15/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. * Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns: The Major Players are banned from ringside. * Sami Callihan vs. Angels with Violent...
Kevin Owens Pitched Match To Shawn Michaels
Every wrestling fan has booked a dream match. Maybe Bret Hart vs. Kurt Angle. Maybe CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Shawn Michaels vs …. Kevin Owens? Fightful reports that Owens apparently pitched a match to Michaels, and Owens spoke about it on a recent podcast. Appearing on...
Braun Strowman Still Co-Owns Control Your Narrative Promotion
Despite returning to WWE, Control Your Narrative is still owned by Braun Strowman. After being let go by WWE, Strowman started the promotion with EC3. Their first event as a traveling promotion was in early March. After Strowman returned to WWE in September, a statement was issued by EC3 about the future of Control Your Narrative, where he noted the immediate future was unknown.
Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Ratings
The ratings for The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon are in – and there are both positives and negatives to its performance. The two-hour VICE documentary drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 95,000 viewers, a demo rating that was stronger than that of nearly every episode of Tales From The Territories.
“Jobber” Action Andretti Defeats Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Signs With AEW
Chris Jericho faced off against Action Andretti on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which many fans and Jericho himself thought would be a squash match. But in a shocking turn of events, Andretti picked up a huge upset victory over the Ocho. Jericho, who was extremely angry after...
Nyla Rose Comments On Possibly Getting Into Stand-Up Comedy
On a recent edition of Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, AEW’s Nyla Rose commented on her love of comedy and if she’s ever considered doing stand-up on the side. She said,. “I did, I have thought about it a few times. I’m going to throw him under...
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In WWE
On the latest of edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, legendary commentator Jim Ross reflected on a particular incident involving Brock Lesnar back when he was in charge of Talent Relations for the company. Assisting Lesnar with signing his maiden WWE contract, “Good Ole’ JR” revealed that Lesnar...
WWE Holds Company Holiday Party In Stamford, CT, NXT Level Up Matches, More
On Tuesday night, WWE held a company holiday party in Stamford, Connecticut. In addition to many employees being in attendance, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, and Triple H were at the party. The following four matches will be taking place on Friday’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up:...
Great Muta’s Final NJPW Match To Air On This Week’s NJPW On AXS TV
The Great Muta’s final New Japan Pro Wrestling match is set to air on this Friday’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV. Muta intends to retire from professional wrestling in 2023. The high-profile bout took place at Historic X-Over, the joint NJPW/STARDOM event held in Tokyo last month. It featured Muta teaming with Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano) against United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare).
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 12/14/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 950,000 viewers, up from the show last week that did 840,000. They drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.29. This was the Winter Is Coming themed episode of AEW Dynamite. The...
