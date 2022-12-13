ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old accused of killing teenage girlfriend in Harlem surrenders to police

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Jnv1_0jgiPSSF00

The manhunt for the 18-year-old wanted for fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend is over.

Zyaire Crumbley surrendered to police with his attorney at the 32nd Precinct Monday night.

Crumbley was taken to Harlem Hospital for evaluation after his surrender - police say he was complaining of chest pains - and spent the night there.

Police say he will be taken directly to court from the hospital for arraignment.

He will be charged with the murder of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard on Sunday.

Crumbley thought his girlfriend was cheating on him and confronted her, sparking the dispute that ended with her death.

The two were living in the transient apartment for some time before the murder.

People who lived in that building say they heard the couple screaming and fighting.

"When I was woken up in the middle of night one time, I was concerned with what was going on because it definitely made me fearful for who was in the apartment," one resident told Eyewitness News.

Investigators are looking for the victim's boyfriend, 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

Some who knew suspect say he was troubled.

"I worked with him in juvie," said one person who didn't want to be identified. "I tried to help him get his life together. I tried. I failed him, I failed him."

Crumbley has four prior robbery arrests, including one for which he has been on probation since May, and is suspected in at least two others.

Domestic violence advocates are planning to hold a candlelight vigil for the victim at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside 2306 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

Comments / 17

booboo
3d ago

He’s a coward for doing what he did , 40 years will serve him right , my condolences 💐 to her family and friends may she fly high above the sky’s

Reply
8
Shirley Brunson
3d ago

This is so heartbreaking my condolences to her family. I wholeheartedly believe that her death could have been avoided.

Reply
6
Nyle
3d ago

My gosh she was so young to living with a guy, especially as a homeless where were her parents? RIP

Reply
6
