Artist of the Week: Edgardo Rocha

This week, the Grand Théâtre de Genève will open a new production of Donizetti’s “Maria Stuarda” featuring some of the best Bel Canto performers in the industry. Among the headliners will be tenor Edgardo Rocha in his role debut as Roberto. Rocha is considered...
Opera Philadelphia Channel Announces Third Season

Opera Philadelphia Channel has announced its third season. First up is “Black Lodge” by David T. Little, librettist and poet Anne Waldman, with the story and screenplay directed by Michael Joseph McQuilken blends opera, classical music, and goth rock. The surrealist cinematic opera pays homage to David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” “Black Lodge” is produced by Beth Morrison Projects and stars Jennifer Harrison Newman and Timur.
Seattle Opera Names New Director of Development

Seattle Opera has appointed Shannon Rolbiecki to the position of Director of Development, effective Dec. 12, 2022. “I’m thrilled to join the team at Seattle Opera,” said Rolbiecki in an official press statement. “To work in support of an art form I love for an organization of such quality and integrity is beyond exciting. The arts are still in recovery, but for organizations with strong, creative teams and incredible programming, there is great opportunity. I see this at Seattle Opera. I look forward to helping move the organization forward into its next phase of development.”
Clive Chang Named President of YoungArts

Clive Chang has been named the new President of YoungArts. As President, Chang will report directly to the Board of Trustees and have oversight of YoungArts’ strategy, programs, fundraising, communications, and operations. He will assume his position in January 2023. Clive said in an official press release, “I am...
‘The Factotum’ & ‘Champion’ Highlights Featured in Works & Process’ 2023 Season

Works & Process has announced its 2023 season of programming, with performances at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and the New York Library for the Performing Arts. Among the performances are “The Factotum,” presented by Lyric Opera of Chicago and featuring Grammy-nominated baritone Will Liverman. Inspired by “The Barber of Seville” and set in a Black barbershop in Chicago, highlights of this new commission will be shown on January 7, 2023, before its February 3 premiere at Chicago’s Harris Theater.
Tobias Kratzer Named Next Intendant at Hamburg Staatsoper

Tobias Kratzer is set to be the next Intendant at the Hamburg Staatsoper. He will take over the position as of summer 2025, replacing Georges Delnon, who has held the position since 2015. “With Tobias Kratzer we can win one of the currently most exciting directors for the directorship of...

