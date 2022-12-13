ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Edgardo Rocha

This week, the Grand Théâtre de Genève will open a new production of Donizetti’s “Maria Stuarda” featuring some of the best Bel Canto performers in the industry. Among the headliners will be tenor Edgardo Rocha in his role debut as Roberto. Rocha is considered...
operawire.com

Olga Peretyatko, Sara Blanch & Enea Scala Lead Rossini Opera Festival’s 2023 Season

The Rossini Opera Festival has announced its 2023 season featuring three productions and concerts. The first production of the season will be “Eduardo e Cristina” in a new production by Stefano Poda. Jader Bignamini conducts Enea Scala, Anastasia Bartoli, Daniela Barcellona, Grigory Shkarupa, and Matteo Roma. Performance Dates:...
operawire.com

Opera Philadelphia Channel Announces Third Season

Opera Philadelphia Channel has announced its third season. First up is “Black Lodge” by David T. Little, librettist and poet Anne Waldman, with the story and screenplay directed by Michael Joseph McQuilken blends opera, classical music, and goth rock. The surrealist cinematic opera pays homage to David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” “Black Lodge” is produced by Beth Morrison Projects and stars Jennifer Harrison Newman and Timur.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
operawire.com

Tobias Kratzer Named Next Intendant at Hamburg Staatsoper

Tobias Kratzer is set to be the next Intendant at the Hamburg Staatsoper. He will take over the position as of summer 2025, replacing Georges Delnon, who has held the position since 2015. “With Tobias Kratzer we can win one of the currently most exciting directors for the directorship of...
operawire.com

In Less Than Five Minutes, Get To Know – “The Three Olgas”

One of the delights from this year’s Janáček Festival was the Brno Conservatory’s production of a work entitled “The Weeping Fountain.” It was a short opera, lasting approximately one hour, which explored the relationship between the composer and his daughter Olga Janáčeková, focusing on the letters she sent to him whilst spending time away from home in St Petersburg. The music consists of a selection of pieces by Janáček drawn together to support the emotional ebbs and flows of their relationship and sung by soloists and a chorus from the conservatory. The work is, of course, dominated by Olga and her father, although he never actually appears in the opera.

Comments / 0

Community Policy