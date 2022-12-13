Read full article on original website
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park ZooLightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
thelansingjournal.com
Wednesday: Clouds, this time with rain
LANSING, Ill. (December 13, 2022) – Tuesday-night rain will continue into Wednesday morning. After sunrise, showers will be scattered throughout the day. The high will reach 44 degrees but will feel significantly colder. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three...
City of Chicago says it's ready to clear snow, but not in front of your sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One thing is for sure winter snow is coming soon and the city of Chicago says it's ready.On Thursday, the city held its annual winter do's and don'ts when it comes to Chicago snow. Here's the big takeaway: Homeowners are indeed responsible for clearing those sidewalks -- not the city.
CBS News
Heat, gas, hot water restored to Hammond, Indiana building after two weeks
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Heat, gas, and hot water have been restored to an apartment complex in Hammond, Indiana after two weeks. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza first brought you the story of the building on Webb Street on Thursday of last week. After CBS 2 began making calls, there seemed to be progress.
Jane Byrne Interchange Project finally coming to an end — over budget and years behind schedule
CHICAGO — After nine years, the Jane Byrne Interchange Project is finally coming to an end. It’s expected to be completed within the week. The exact date and time is dependent on weather conditions, but the Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday and hopes to have major lane closures lifted by […]
AdWeek
Sally Schulze Leaving WFLD in Chicago
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFLD anchor and reporter Sally Schulze is leaving the Fox owned Chicago station this week. When congratulated on her “new adventure,” Schulze...
Police in Highland, Indiana seek Erica Roadlander in rash of wallet thefts
HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) -- Shoppers in Northwest Indiana need to be on the lookout for a woman who police said is wanted for stealing a number of wallets.Police in Highland, Indiana, said Erica Roadlander has stolen or pickpocketed numerous wallets from people out shopping – and has then used the credit cards from the wallets to make fraudulent purchases at other nearby stores.Roadlander frequents the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area and has committed similar crimes elsewhere, Highland police said.Anyone with information about Roadlander's whereabouts is asked to call Highland police Detective Sgt. Jason Hildebrand or Detective Corporal Lee Natelborg, at (219) 838-3184. Callers may remain anonymous.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fire Destroys Wellness Center
(Porter County, IN) - An area business was destroyed by fire yesterday. The Inspiration Wood Wellness Center just west of the La Porte County line near Otis went up in flames. So far, no indications have been given on what caused the blaze fought by more than a half dozen fire departments. Firefighters were called when an aircraft pilot saw smoke and flames coming from the building late in the morning.
'Unbelievable': Another victim of LINK card theft from another closed store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At CBS 2, we are always investigating, and this time, it's food benefits for hungry families in need that are just disappearing.It's a story the CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking for months. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot uncovered one business linked to the fraud on Wednesday, and now she reported on another Thursday.A mini mart in Humboldt Park is the latest location where charges were made -- leaving a single mother of three with 53 cents in her account."Unbelievable," said Maricruz Coronel.Coronel learned there were no funds on her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
Fat Rosie’s in Naperville expands with a new location
Fat Rosie’s is a family-friendly Mexican Taqueria, with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails
fox32chicago.com
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
For Sale: The Real Gem of this Retro Indiana Home Is The Basement
I'm a sucker for a good Mid-century Modern home listing and even though the Zillow listing states this property wasn't built until 1979, it's obvious the original owners of this retro-looking home were influenced by the popular American design movement. Nestled between the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the hustle...
wpr.org
Climate change yields uncertain future for Great Lakes water levels
Scientists say communities around the Great Lakes should prepare for swings in high and low water levels to boost their resilience in the face of climate change. A multi-agency panel of scientists discussed the uncertainty surrounding the effects of climate change on the Great Lakes Monday during the American Geophysical Union’s fall meeting in Chicago.
thelansingjournal.com
Firefighters and Lansing Lions provide gifts for Lansing families
LANSING, Ill. (December 13, 2022) – A gift-giving project started last year by Lansing Firefighters Union IAFF Local 3709 is making a difference again this Christmas. The Lansing Lions Club joined with the firefighters again, and both groups donated equal amounts to provide gifts for Lansing families. Public elementary...
Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US
If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
chicagocrusader.com
COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods
COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
wjol.com
Rollover Crash On I-55 In Shorewood
The northbound I-55 entrance ramp to route 30 is closed due to a rollover semi on southbound I-55 near US 52. Southbound traffic is jammed from Black Road to US 52. Two right lanes are blocked. Northbound traffic is solid from US 52 as motorists slow to take a look at southbound problems.
