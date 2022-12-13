Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
First responders make Christmas dreams come true at annual Shop With a Cop event
Earlier this week, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office treated over 100 local children by knocking some of their Christmas items off their wish list during their 25th annual Shop With A Cop. The families met dozens of deputies from the CCSO, along with officers from the Douglas Police Department, the...
WALB 10
New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Affordable housing is an issue in nearly every town, but Valdosta leaders say more is on the way. After being awarded over $1 million from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, IDP Properties, along with the Valdosta Housing Authority, is bringing Harvest Station Apartments to Valdosta.
WALB 10
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta and Lowndes schools on GaDOE’s exit list for CSI and TSI
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City and Lowndes County Schools have made the GaDOE’s exit list for needing improvements. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-2023 lists of schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), along with the list of schools who made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status.
WALB 10
Tifton leaders increasing safety protocols following Fulwood Park incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Safety is at the top of Tifton leaders’ minds following a recent incident at Fulwood Park. On the night of Nov. 18, two men approached a woman in her car at Fulwood Park. “She became suspicious when they tried to get her to roll down...
douglasnow.com
Bond hearing day: Who goes home for Christmas and who stays in jail?
Several individuals will bring in the new year while in the Coffee County Jail after the court denied their release during the last bond hearings this year. While the majority of the individuals on the calendar were denied bond, Judge Andy Spivey granted several of the motions, with some of the defendants also entering pleas to their charges.
WALB 10
VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Both teenagers were charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor.
fox5atlanta.com
Court of appeals set to review Georgia's medical marijuana bid process
ATLANTA - In Adel Georgia, at the Trulieve medical marijuana plant it looked like - after two years - there was finally progress in the marijuana medicine front in Georgia. Two hours to the east, in Glenville, state Rep. Bill Werkheiser points to another medical cannabis facility under construction. Werkheiser was one of those smiling faces during Botanical Sciences’ ribbon cutting.
douglasnow.com
Two-vehicle accident on Highway 441 claims life of Pearson resident
Glenda Lang, 58, of Pearson, lost her life following a fatal crash on Highway 441 Sunday night. At this time, little information has been provided. According to a law enforcement officer, the wreck occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 441 near Harvey Vickers Road. While a Georgia State Patrol report has not yet become available, the source told DouglasNow a white pickup truck struck the rear of Lang's vehicle after a car in front of the truck swerved into the other lane.
valdostatoday.com
Man arrested for drugs tried to flee Valdosta police on bicycle
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Barney resident was arrested for drug related charges after trying to flee from Valdosta officers on a bicycle. Jones, Saveon D, African American male, age 39, resident of Barney, Georgia. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 12:18 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department...
douglasnow.com
Three suspects in Savion McRae's shooting death indicted in Lanier County
In June, officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported an investigation into the death of 19-year-old Savion McRae, a 19-year-old from Douglas, after he was shot in Lanier County. Soon after, three local young men were charged in McRae's death and have now been indicted on their charges. On...
wfxl.com
Police: Brooks man arrested for having over 27 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine
A Barney man was arrested in Valdosta, Friday morning for possessions of narcotics and fleeing from officers. On December 9, just after midnight, the Valdosta Police Department attempted to make a stop, a suspect was riding a bicycle without lights. According to VPD, the suspect later identified as 39-year-old Saveon...
WALB 10
Irwin Co. man arrested in wife’s shooting death
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently behind bars in connection to the shooting death of his wife, according to the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO). Bryon Roberts, 48, was charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession.
wfxl.com
A DUI investigations leads to an arrest of a wanted convicted Valdosta felon
The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a 27-year-old man who was charged with multiple charges, including the possession of a weapon as a convicted felon. According to VPD, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Barack Obama Boulevard. After receiving a call of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.
