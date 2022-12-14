Solihull tragedy – latest: Tearful police pay tribute to boys as six-year-old fights for life

Tearful police officers have paid tribute to the three boys who died after falling through ice into a lake in Solihull .

A group of 21 officers from West Midlands Police ’s Chelmsley Wood neighbourhood policing team marched to the makeshift shrine, which has grown up near Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst in the two days since the tragedy on Sunday.

The force’s officers were among the first rescuers on the scene and one had tried to punch through the ice to reach the youngsters.

The community was still in shock since news broke on Monday that three boys - aged 11, 10 and eight - had died after being pulled from the water.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in critical condition in the hospital.

It came as a relative of one of the boys who died spoke of the unimaginable pain faced by the youngsters’ families.

The aunt of 10-year-old Jack Johnson, who is reported to have been trying to save others when he fell into the water, described the “nightmare” the family has gone through in a social media post thanking members of the community for their support.