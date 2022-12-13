Cops for Christmas initiative to help more than 200 Port Orange kids in need

PORT ORANGE — Since its creation in 2020, the Cops for Christmas initiative in Port Orange has helped more than 400 kids in need with toys, clothes and other holiday donations.

This year, Officer Wayne Jean and local nonprofit Spouses Backing the Blue — the group behind the effort — are hoping to brighten the Christmas holiday for more than 200 children.

“Giving is the ultimate act of love, to me,” Jean said in an interview. “There’s no greater act.”

Last year: Port Orange police officer leads effort to provide a better Christmas for families in need

Where to eat: The best restaurants open Christmas Day in Daytona Beach area for dine-in and takeout

Buy your tree: Christmas is coming: Here are a few spots in Volusia and Flagler to find a real Christmas tree

Jean, a Port Orange police officer for 11 years, founded the nonprofit, which started in 2017 with the mission to “support law enforcement, their families and the community that we serve as law enforcement officers.”

In 2020, then-Port Orange Police Capt. Kimberly Kilpatrick came up with the gifting initiative and invited the nonprofit to help make it happen.

‘We’re trying to do everything we can’

Jean, Spouses Backing the Blue members and police officers have been helping to wrap the hundreds of gifts at the department’s emergency operations room (which gives them the space they need) that have already been donated.

“We have hundreds of gifts in the EOC room that are wrapped, but we’re still in need of more,” Jean said.

Besides toys, Jean said special requests this year include clothing and general hygiene products — mostly coming from kids and families who have been affected by Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole. He said they have heard from one family who has been living in their car.

“Several of the children we’ve been helping have been affected by the storms,” Jean said. “We’re trying to do everything we can. One family has asked us for a bed, so I’m going to do my best to give them a bed.”

Jean emphasized the collaborative nature of the program, saying it’s a collective effort between the Port Orange Police Department, the department’s victims advocate division, and Spouses Backing the Blue.

“It’s the community coming together to provide people who are in need,” he said. “It’s been heartfelt this year. It means a lot to the police department, to Spouses Backing the Blue and me that we are able to do this.”

Jenny Brashier, president of Spouses Backing the Blue, said it has been “amazing” to watch Cops for Christmas grow in the community.

“For us as spouses, getting to see kids being helped, it’s a really good feeling,” Braisher said. “Especially when the police officers put in so much — it’s great to get to partner with and work alongside them to do good in the community.”

Last year, the initiative helped a 17-year-old boy who asked for tools so he could help his mother pay the bills. The program had the help of Crash Recovery & Towing, LLC., a Volusia County-based company, to give the family a car.

‘It’s OK to ask for help’

Other local entities are also offering their help, such as Texas Roadhouse — the restaurant on 5549 Williamson Blvd. is offering a free appetizer voucher all through December for customers who bring a new, unused toy to be donated to Cops for Christmas — and Walmart, which donated $2,000 for the initiative this year, Jean said.

“Everybody has been in that position one time in their life, whether as a child or as an adult with children,” Jean said. “Everybody’s been in that position where they needed help. And it’s OK to ask for help, because there is always going to be somebody there to help you.”

Brashier said that kids who benefit from the program come from all different walks of life.

“It’s just a great experience,” she said. “Working with the community of Port Orange, the schools — the collaboration with everybody really brings back the angel of Christmas spirit to everybody.”

Jean will be with officers and volunteers wrapping more presents and handing out those they have already wrapped to families in need on Dec. 17 at the Port Orange Police Department, 4545 S. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Jean said he owes a special thanks to the volunteers and all the POPD officers and staff for their dedication and hard work.

“When you think about the point of the ladies from Spouses Backing the Blue, the officers donating their time sponsoring kids, sponsoring families, buying these gifts out of their own pockets to families that are in need, it is heartwarming to be able to wake up Christmas morning and think about how there is a bunch of children here that have a Christmas now,” Jean said.

People who want to help the initiative have until Dec. 21 to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the Port Orange Police Department, or visit spousesbackingtheblue.org and click on the “donate” tab.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Cops for Christmas initiative to help more than 200 Port Orange kids in need