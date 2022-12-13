Read full article on original website
wutv29.com
Police: Man charged after smashing windshield with machete
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri man accused of busting a window of an occupied car by using a machete has been charged, according to the Hannibal Police Department. Authorities on Thursday said Ethan A. Gauch, 18, is facing charges for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, property damage, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
Hannibal Man Charged with 2nd Degree Assault in Shooting Case
A 23-year-old Hannibal man is in custody as he is alleged to have been involved in the shooting of a 60-year-old man that occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release that 23-year-old Hannibal resident Brendon J. Garrelts has been charged with 2nd degree assault and armed criminal action. This is the result of an investigation where police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Booker in Hannibal to the report of a shooting. They found a 60-year-old shooting victim who was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and has now been transferred to another according to the release.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 4-9, 2022
On 12/05/2022 at 1:08 PM Delmar C. Delong of Beardstown received a citation for Speeding 70/55MPH Zone on US 24 and was given a court date of 1/09/2023. On 12/07/2022 at 5:42 AM Evelyn Quemma of Beardstown received at citation for Speeding 88/55 MPH Zone on US 24 @ 1200N. Ave and given a court date of 01/09/2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Judge to rule in February on motion to suppress cellphone evidence in Wiley murder case
QUINCY — A ruling on a request by attorneys for a Quincy man, charged with first-degree murder in the death of an infant in 2018, to suppress statements and information from a cellphone extraction will be made in February. Travis Wiley, 35, appeared with public defenders Todd Nelson and...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn says during motion hearing he plans to ask for change of venue ‘to an unprejudiced county’
QUINCY — While presenting 20 motions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, a Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said he plans to move for a change of venue. While discussing a request for funds to pay for a...
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Arrested in Callaway County, MO For Alleged Multi-State Crime Spree
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a Sangamon County man after a multi-state, month’s long investigation. According to a press release today from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood’s Office, on November 10th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of two zero-turn lawn mowers.
Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct road location. AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Laddonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Audrain County on U.S. 54 at Route HH. Harold Troesser died in the wreck. He was 84. This was a two vehicle crash resulting in the death of an 84-year The post Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
YMCA of Hannibal receives generous gift
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The YMCA of Hannibal was gifted money from the Y Men’s Club in the amount of $49,000 for some serious upgrades. A new VR Lounge will be built inside its facility for ages children between 8 and 15 years old. The organization also be...
afscme31.org
Rushville exposure incident underscores need for mail safety
A security therapy aide (STA) at the state of Illinois’ Rushville Treatment and Detention Center nearly died in October after coming into contact with an unknown substance sent to the facility by mail. She was ultimately saved after first responders gave her three doses of Narcan. Rushville houses individuals...
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
kttn.com
Misouri State Highway Patrol announces Trooper Caleb Hirner’s transfer to Marion and Ralls counties
Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following transfer effective January 6, 2023. Trooper Caleb L. Hirner will transfer from Troop B, Zone 3, Chariton and Linn counties, to Zone 8, Marion and Ralls counties. Hirner was appointed to the Patrol on January 6, 2020, as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 109th Recruit Class. He is a native of New London, Missouri, and graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri.
ktvo.com
Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
kjfmradio.com
City of Louisiana names interim police chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. – The City of Louisiana has named Christopher Heatherly as interim police chief following an open session where he was interviewed in front of those in attendance. Chief Christopher Heatherly was sworn in following a closed session vote by City of Louisiana council members.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County Board approves flat tax levy, needs to upgrade IT to work with jail and QPD
QUINCY — The Adams County Board is banking on an increase in assessed property value to maintain its revenues without raising taxes themselves. The Board unanimously approved a 0.79659 cent tax rate at Tuesday night’s meeting. While it is technically a slight decrease from last year’s 0.81188 rate, an expected 4.2 percent increase in equalized assessed valuation (EAV), means the county portion of a property owners tax bill should remain relatively the same.
muddyrivernews.com
Former Brown County state’s attorney sworn in as resident circuit judge in Schuyler County
RUSHVILLE, Ill. — Mark L. Vincent recently was sworn to become the resident circuit judge in Schuyler County. Pittsfield judge Frank McCartney, chief judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, handled the investiture ceremony on Dec. 2 at the Schuyler County Courthouse. Vincent is filling the vacancy created by the...
muddyrivernews.com
50 Years: David and Terri May
Married on August 26th, 1972 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Virgil Illinois. David and Terri met through a friend who was coaching Terri’s softball team in Aurora, Illinois in May of 1971. We were engaged in April of 1972. Dave was attending the University of Illinois in electrical engineering at the time. Terri was working at a bank in Aurora. Following their wedding we moved to Champagne, Illinois while David finished his education. Terri worked at a bank there as well. Following graduation we moved first to Melbourne Fl and then to Quincy in 1975. Quincy is our permanent home and we are proud of it. We enjoy doing things together; travel, walking our neighborhood, attending church, and of course spending time with our children and grandchildren.
muddyrivernews.com
Request to Park Board for $25,000 donation to Riverfront Development Corporation tabled
QUINCY — During a meeting where the Fiscal Year 2023 budget was unanimously passed and Rome Frericks, executive director of the Quincy Park District, was given a raise, most of the debate centered around the Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation’s request for a $25,000 donation for startup costs. The...
