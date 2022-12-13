ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Texas Residents Spend 3.6% Of Their Income on Utilities

Rising prices have been top of mind for most U.S. households since early 2021. Despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation, year-over-year price increases remain stubbornly high. According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices are 7.8% higher than a year ago, which is below June’s 40-year record of 9.0%, but still well above the target rate of 2%. One of the biggest drivers of price increases has been skyrocketing energy costs, which Americans have been feeling both at the gas pump and through higher utility bills.
TEXAS STATE
Toomey delivers farewell address to Senate

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) delivered his farewell speech on the Senate floor, following nearly two decades in Congress. Father of three and married for 25 years, Toomey said he plans to spend the next 25 letting his wife know how much he appreciates her sacrifice to allow him to persue his passions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wolf administration seeks to finish off the Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. The Wolf administration is looking to decisively quash a request by state Senate Republicans...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UNT, Texas Workforce Commission partner to lead disabled workers into better-paying jobs and more opportunities

In the future, federal and state programs that help businesses hire employees with disabilities for less than minimum wage will likely end. The University of North Texas’ Workplace Inclusion & Sustainable Employment group just landed a five-year grant from the Texas Workforce Commission for $12.7 million to help North Texas businesses to make more room for those employees. The program’s partnership with the commission will create Texas Beacons of Excellence, a program that will lead workers with disabilities into better-paying jobs with more opportunities for advancement.
DENTON, TX
Severe weather possible on Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Louisiana is in the Enhanced area. Most of the rest of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight Risk. All modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur. The storm system responsible for...
LOUISIANA STATE
