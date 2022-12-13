Rising prices have been top of mind for most U.S. households since early 2021. Despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation, year-over-year price increases remain stubbornly high. According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices are 7.8% higher than a year ago, which is below June’s 40-year record of 9.0%, but still well above the target rate of 2%. One of the biggest drivers of price increases has been skyrocketing energy costs, which Americans have been feeling both at the gas pump and through higher utility bills.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO