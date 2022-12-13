Read full article on original website
Texas Residents Spend 3.6% Of Their Income on Utilities
Rising prices have been top of mind for most U.S. households since early 2021. Despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation, year-over-year price increases remain stubbornly high. According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices are 7.8% higher than a year ago, which is below June’s 40-year record of 9.0%, but still well above the target rate of 2%. One of the biggest drivers of price increases has been skyrocketing energy costs, which Americans have been feeling both at the gas pump and through higher utility bills.
State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts
The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen,...
Toomey delivers farewell address to Senate
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) delivered his farewell speech on the Senate floor, following nearly two decades in Congress. Father of three and married for 25 years, Toomey said he plans to spend the next 25 letting his wife know how much he appreciates her sacrifice to allow him to persue his passions.
Sen. Bryan Hughes meets with East Texans, discusses legislative issues
Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) gave East Texans an update on legislative issues this week. Marshall Rotarians received a special visit this week from Hughes, who visited the East Texas Baptist University campus on Thursday. Hughes and his wife Leyla Hughes visited the organization for a luncheon at the university,...
Rep. Greene said comments about Jan. 6 armed insurrection 'sarcasm'
Recently reelected 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a statement that she was joking when she told the New York Young Republican Club that pro-Trump mobs would have been armed if she had led the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. “The White House needs to learn...
What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary
Presidential candidates walking in parades and chatting with diners at the local greasy spoon. The national press corps tagging along for stump speeches at barbecues and veterans halls. A never-ending stream of televised political ads and candidate Q&As. Every four years, New Hampshire becomes the center of the American political...
Wolf administration seeks to finish off the Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. The Wolf administration is looking to decisively quash a request by state Senate Republicans...
UNT, Texas Workforce Commission partner to lead disabled workers into better-paying jobs and more opportunities
In the future, federal and state programs that help businesses hire employees with disabilities for less than minimum wage will likely end. The University of North Texas’ Workplace Inclusion & Sustainable Employment group just landed a five-year grant from the Texas Workforce Commission for $12.7 million to help North Texas businesses to make more room for those employees. The program’s partnership with the commission will create Texas Beacons of Excellence, a program that will lead workers with disabilities into better-paying jobs with more opportunities for advancement.
Severe weather possible on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Louisiana is in the Enhanced area. Most of the rest of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight Risk. All modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur. The storm system responsible for...
