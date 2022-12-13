ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

inForney.com

Latino makers showcased at Denton's Viva La Cultura Market

During the Sunday evening Viva La Cultura Market outside the M&B Tiny Shop in Downtown Denton, Latino vendors sold wares such as handmade accessories, jewelry, paintings, clothes and chile snacks. Biridiana Ordoñez, owner of M&B Tiny Shop, hosted the market outside the store’s parking lot. Ordoñez said the market supports...
DENTON, TX
inForney.com

Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell

TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
TERRELL, TX
inForney.com

Approximately 3,500 FEC members without power due to vehicle vs. utility line crash near Forney

FORNEY, Texas — A vehicle crash involving utility lines caused power outages north of Forney on Monday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and CareFlite were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. utility pole on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 near Dayton Drive, which is located south of University Drive.
FORNEY, TX
inForney.com

Kaufman County Most Wanted suspect, Travis Curbo, arrested

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A man listed as Kaufman County's Most Wanted has been apprehended, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. "Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies from Constable Pct. 1 Office located and arrested Travis Curbo for Aggravated Robbery and Interference with Emergency Request and Assistance," read a statement from the sheriff's office yesterday.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
