Tyler Lions roll to big win over Greenville Lions
Ashad Walker scored 20 points and Montrell Wade slammed four dunks as the Tyler Lions defeated the Greenville Lions, 73-49, on Wednesday at the THS Gymnasium.
Latino makers showcased at Denton's Viva La Cultura Market
During the Sunday evening Viva La Cultura Market outside the M&B Tiny Shop in Downtown Denton, Latino vendors sold wares such as handmade accessories, jewelry, paintings, clothes and chile snacks. Biridiana Ordoñez, owner of M&B Tiny Shop, hosted the market outside the store’s parking lot. Ordoñez said the market supports...
Tornado Watch issued for Kaufman County until 11 a.m.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Tornado Watch for most of North Texas, including Kaufman County, until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Today and tonight, numerous thunderstorms are expected along and ahead of an eastward moving cold front. Some of these...
Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
Approximately 3,500 FEC members without power due to vehicle vs. utility line crash near Forney
FORNEY, Texas — A vehicle crash involving utility lines caused power outages north of Forney on Monday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and CareFlite were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. utility pole on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 near Dayton Drive, which is located south of University Drive.
Denton consignment event lends a helping hand to foster families
Families picked out a bag and loaded it up with clothing and other items they wanted for no charge during the Free Foster Family Shopping Day, hosted as part of a local consignment event on Saturday. Ashley Chisolm, the owner of Rhea Lana’s of Denton, handed out the items to...
Kaufman County Most Wanted suspect, Travis Curbo, arrested
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A man listed as Kaufman County's Most Wanted has been apprehended, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. "Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies from Constable Pct. 1 Office located and arrested Travis Curbo for Aggravated Robbery and Interference with Emergency Request and Assistance," read a statement from the sheriff's office yesterday.
KCSO seeking person of interest in hit-and-run incident at Dollar General
ELMO, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. The incident occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Dollar General location in Elmo, Texas. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, the hit-and-run incident...
Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center participating in Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event, Dec. 17-18
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center is participating in the Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event this Saturday and Sunday, December 17-18, 2022. During the event, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, all pet adoption fees will be waived.
