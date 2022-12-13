Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Grapevine PD Warning Residents of Possible Contractor Scams Amid Tornado CleanupLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Athena Strand's Father Suing FedEx, Tanner Horner and Delivery Company that Hired HimLarry LeaseWise County, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Related
Tyler Lions roll to big win over Greenville Lions
Ashad Walker scored 20 points and Montrell Wade slammed four dunks as the Tyler Lions defeated the Greenville Lions, 73-49, on Wednesday at the THS Gymnasium.
UNT, Texas Workforce Commission partner to lead disabled workers into better-paying jobs and more opportunities
In the future, federal and state programs that help businesses hire employees with disabilities for less than minimum wage will likely end. The University of North Texas’ Workplace Inclusion & Sustainable Employment group just landed a five-year grant from the Texas Workforce Commission for $12.7 million to help North Texas businesses to make more room for those employees. The program’s partnership with the commission will create Texas Beacons of Excellence, a program that will lead workers with disabilities into better-paying jobs with more opportunities for advancement.
Latino makers showcased at Denton's Viva La Cultura Market
During the Sunday evening Viva La Cultura Market outside the M&B Tiny Shop in Downtown Denton, Latino vendors sold wares such as handmade accessories, jewelry, paintings, clothes and chile snacks. Biridiana Ordoñez, owner of M&B Tiny Shop, hosted the market outside the store’s parking lot. Ordoñez said the market supports...
Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center participating in Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event, Dec. 17-18
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center is participating in the Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event this Saturday and Sunday, December 17-18, 2022. During the event, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, all pet adoption fees will be waived.
Kaufman County Most Wanted suspect, Travis Curbo, arrested
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A man listed as Kaufman County's Most Wanted has been apprehended, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. "Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies from Constable Pct. 1 Office located and arrested Travis Curbo for Aggravated Robbery and Interference with Emergency Request and Assistance," read a statement from the sheriff's office yesterday.
Approximately 3,500 FEC members without power due to vehicle vs. utility line crash near Forney
FORNEY, Texas — A vehicle crash involving utility lines caused power outages north of Forney on Monday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and CareFlite were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. utility pole on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 near Dayton Drive, which is located south of University Drive.
Denton consignment event lends a helping hand to foster families
Families picked out a bag and loaded it up with clothing and other items they wanted for no charge during the Free Foster Family Shopping Day, hosted as part of a local consignment event on Saturday. Ashley Chisolm, the owner of Rhea Lana’s of Denton, handed out the items to...
KCSO seeking person of interest in hit-and-run incident at Dollar General
ELMO, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. The incident occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Dollar General location in Elmo, Texas. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, the hit-and-run incident...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0