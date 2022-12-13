Read full article on original website
Diddy welcomes baby girl
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed a baby girl. The 53-year-old rapper - who goes by the name Love - has revealed that he has a new daughter and named her after himself. In a surprising Twitter post, he wrote: "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!."
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
SheKnows
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
‘RHOBH’ Alum Camille Grammer’s Mother Dies: Maureen Wilson Donatacci Was 75
Camille Meyer, formerly known as Camille Grammer, is mourning the loss of her mother Maureen Wilson Donatacci. The former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confirmed the news on social media that her mother had died of cancer at the age of 75. “My mom gained her angel wings today. She was a strong beautiful warrior who fought to the very end,” Meyer shared on Instagram. “Her strength and endurance was an inspiration to so many. She lived her life to the fullest. Her love and sense of humor made us feel better during difficult times. I will miss...
Sharna Burgess admits to battling 'intrusive mom thoughts'
Sharna Burgess has battled "intrusive mom thoughts" since giving birth. The 37-year-old ballroom dancer has five-month-old son Zane with actor Brian Austin Green, and Sharna has admitted to struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom for the first time. She explained on Instagram: "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a...
Joss Stone’s uterus split during 32-hour labour to deliver second child
Joss Stone’s uterus split during a 32-hour labour to deliver her second child. The singer, 35, said her plan to have a natural birth was changed when she had to undergo an emergency caesarean due to hours of pain while having her son Shackleton in October,. She also told...
Billie Lourd welcomes her second child with Austen Rydell
Billie Lourd has given birth to her second child with Austen Rydell. The 30-year-old actress and her husband already have a two-year-old son called Kingston together, and Billie's dad Bryan Lourd has now confirmed that she recently gave birth for a second time. During an appearance at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast...
Celine Dion 'the picture of resilience' after diagnosis
Celine Dion is the "picture of resilience" amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome. The 54-year-old singer - who has children René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil - revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram video last week but friends say Celine is determined to lead with positivity.
Jessica Chastain's family didn't notice when she dropped out of high school
Jessica Chastain says no one in her family noticed when she didn't graduate high school. The 45-year-old actress was raised by her grandmother and her very young mother and she revealed that the drug addiction issues of her younger sister - who died by suicide when Jessica was in her twenties - took up most of the attention in their household, so Jessica dropping out went unnoticed.
Lottie Moss says Kate Moss 'never really supported her'
Lottie Moss believes her half-sister Kate Moss has "never really supported [her]". The 24-year-old model has taken to Instagram to discuss her personal experience of the modelling industry, describing it as a "toxic" environment, and she's also claimed that Kate, 48, hasn't helped her during her career. Lottie wrote on...
