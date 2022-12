A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy designed to restrict immigration at the southern border. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas said in his decision that he would put on hold termination of the policy that required people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, primarily from Central America, to wait in Mexico while their claims were decided “until the Court can resolve the merits of Plaintiffs’ claims.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO