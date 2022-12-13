Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Says Making Fun Of Jim Ross’ Bell’s Palsy On Live TV Was The Worst Thing In Pro Wrestling
The Nature Boy Ric Flair is a big fan of speaking his mind and giving opinions on prevalent wrestling topics, past or present. He recently brought out a past incident involving veteran wrestling commentator Jim Ross, who suffers from Bell’s Palsy, being ridiculed by Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara on WCW for his condition.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022 Results
Knight drop steps into a side headlock. Strowman whips Knight across the ring. Strowman drops Knight with a shoulder tackle. Strowman with a Biel Throw. Knight sends Strowman shoulder first into the steel ring post. Knight delivers a chop block. Knight kicks the left hamstring of Strowman. Knight repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Strowman. Strowman kicks Knight out of the ring.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Double Tapings, Roman Reigns, Big Title Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. WWE will air SmackDown live tonight, but the December 23 episode will also be taped due to the Christmas holiday. We will have live spoilers later tonight and if you’d like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Apollo Crews Believes He Has Made The Most Out Of His Latest Opportunity In NXT
WWE star and former Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews recently joined the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where Crews discussed his return to NXT, how he believes he’s made the most out of the opportunity, and whether he would like to stay on the brand or return to the main roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Michael Cole Says Pat McAfee Reinvigorated His Love For The Wrestling Business, Talks McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 Match
Pat McAfee was recently named Sports Media Person of the Year by The Athletic, crediting his work in WWE as well as his hit podcast the Pat McAfee show as key reasons. In The Athletic’s story they interviewed longtime WWE play-by-play man Michael Cole, who gave his thoughts on working alongside McAfee, and how much he enjoyed seeing him compete at this year’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Sees Small Decrease In Overnight Viewership For 12/17 Episode
According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2,056,000 viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2,098,000. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the always-important 18-49 demographics, which was the same rating they did last week and tied for #1 on the evening.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For Last Night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, Why Kevin Owens Was Off The Show, More Notes
Last night WWE invaded the Allstate Arena in Chicago Illinois for a live episode of SmackDown, which saw the debut of Uncle Howdy and a video promo from former 16-time world champion John Cena. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, as well as some additional backstage notes. Check it out below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Non-Spoiler Match Preview for Next Week’s Taped Show
WWE taped the December 23 edition of SmackDown on FOX tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, after this week’s live SmackDown went off the air. The episode was taped ahead of time due to the Christmas holiday. You can click here for full spoilers to air next...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston Says Winning The Royal Rumble Is Still A Major Goal
WWE superstar and current NXT tag champion Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Bubba Show on 100.7 The Star in Pittsburgh, where Kingston discussed some goals he would still like to accomplish in wrestling, which includes him winning the Royal Rumble and wrestling a matchup in Africa. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Shares What He Thinks WCW’s Biggest Problem Was
When Kevin Nash was chosen to serve as the WCW’s booker, the big man came prepared. On AdFreeShows, Nash recently did a live watch-along of his illustrious Starrcade 1998 battle versus Bill Goldberg. Nash won the bout, ending Goldberg’s winning streak thanks to Scott Hall’s use of a cattle prod. t helped lay the foundation for the infamous “finger poke of doom” a week later.
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Addresses What Went Wrong At WCW Starrcade 1997
25 years have come and gone, and yet wrestling fans are still talking about WCW's Starrcade from 1997. That's primarily due to the screwy finish to the much-hyped main event between Sting and "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan. Since then, fans have wondered what exactly went wrong, from the "fast count" of referee Nick Patrick to Bret Hart's out-of-place involvement. As for the Stinger himself, the AEW star himself is still trying to make sense of what happened, as he revealed in an interview with The K&C Masterpiece.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on Another Match for the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
The second match has been confirmed for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. It was revealed during last night’s SmackDown tapings to air next Friday that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place during the live SmackDown on December 30. The bout was announced during an in-ring promo by Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Joe Hendry Talks His Current Reign As IMPACT Digital Media Champion: “This Has Been By Far The Most Fun That I’ve Had In My Career”
IMPACT star and current Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, most notably how he feels about his run with the company, calling it his favorite time of his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below. On his current run...
