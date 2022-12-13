Read full article on original website
NHL
Bobrovsky gets 1st shutout of season for Panthers against Blue Jackets
Matthew Tkachuk netted a goal in the 2nd, and Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 22 shots in net for a Panthers shutout win against the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season when the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
ANA@MTL : What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens host their penultimate home game of 2022 on Thursday when the Anaheim Ducks make their sole visit to the Bell Centre this season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. There will be plenty to see and do at the arena which...
NHL
Prospects Report: December 15, 2022
The Iowa Wild went 2-1 in its most recent three-game stretch, with all games played against Rockford. Iowa won the first meeting 3-2 in a shootout, Brandon Baddock scored the opening goal while Steven Fogarty scored the second goal for Iowa, along with the GWG in the shootout. Jesper Wallstedt...
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
Flower and Gus
Through the years, the Minnesota Wild has succeeded upon solid duos between the pipes. This year's goaltending tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is no different. At 37 and 24 respectively, the one-two punch in the crease comes in the form of veteran experience and inexperience. While experience is...
NHL
Stamkos extends point streak to 14, Lightning defeat Kraken
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 14 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Stamkos, who scored in the third period, has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) during the streak. He had an 18-game point streak in 2009-10, the longest in Lightning history.
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Washington on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Game 31: Dallas Stars (17-8-5, 39 points) vs. Washington Capitals (15-12-4, 34 points)
NHL
BLOG: Chelios, Messier Compared NHL Journey Before Joining ESPN
Despite playing in the league for 20-plus season, the two former NHLers never crossed paths in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Entering their second season with ESPN, Mark Messier and former Chicago Blackhawk Chris Chelios reunited on Tuesday night to help with coverage of the Blackhawks vs. Capitals game and joined the latest episode of the Blackhawks Insider Podcast.
NHL
Oettinger and Lindgren faceoff for the second time
The two Minnesota netminders go toe-to-toe in a pivotal tilt in the nation's capital. Goalies typically are focused on the shooters in front of them, but Jake Oettinger might have his eye on the other end of the rink a little bit on Thursday. Oettinger grew up with Charlie Lindgren...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Kessel siblings score at nearly the same exact time
Golden Knights' Phil, Team USA's Amanda, each find the net in a matter of minutes. Phil Kessel gets a stick on Daniil Miromanov's centering pass, giving the Golden Knights a 3-0 lead in the 3rd period. 00:43 •. The Vegas Golden Knights and USA Women's Hockey team each needed a...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Hope to Simplify Next Game Following 4-1 Deficit
Chicago suffered its fifth straight loss after losing to Vegas. Looking for their first home win since Nov. 3 against the Kings, the Blackhawks suffered their fifth straight loss after a 4-1 deficit to the Vegas Golden Knights. Taylor Raddysh would record the lone goal for Chicago to avoid a shutout late in the third period.
NHL
MTL@OTT: Game recap
OTTAWA - The Canadiens fell 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators in their first regular season meeting. After exiting Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, Cole Caufield took his usual spot on the Canadiens first line. He was all smiles during the team's morning skate. Forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out for Panthers against Penguins with illness
DeAngelo on non-roster status with Flyers; Stutzle out at least 1 week for Senators. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Florida Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk did not play after being a game-time decision against the Pittsburgh...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 15, 2022
Golden Knights wrap up road trip in Chicago against Blackhawks. The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-1) complete their two-game road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-4) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PT at United Center. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. NOTES. This is the second...
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal
John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
