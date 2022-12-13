Read full article on original website
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
Avalanche Suffer 4-2 Loss to Sabres
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche continued up their five-game homestand. Colorado is now 15-11-2 on the season and is had its three-game point streak (2-0-1) come to an end. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and...
NHL
MTL@OTT: Game recap
OTTAWA - The Canadiens fell 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators in their first regular season meeting. After exiting Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, Cole Caufield took his usual spot on the Canadiens first line. He was all smiles during the team's morning skate. Forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Stamkos extends point streak to 14, Lightning defeat Kraken
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 14 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Stamkos, who scored in the third period, has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) during the streak. He had an 18-game point streak in 2009-10, the longest in Lightning history.
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal
John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
NHL
Mbereko aiming for another chance in goal for U.S. at 2023 World Juniors
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Kaidan Mbereko has the look of a goalie on a mission to again play a vital role for the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Mbereko went 3-1-0 with a 1.76 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in four games at the 2022 WJC in August. The loss came in the quarterfinals, 4-2 against Czechia.
NHL
Devils Host Flyers, Determined to Turn Winless Streak Around | PREVIEW
The Devils are 0-2-1 in their last three games as they welcome Philadelphia to town in the second game of a three-game homestand. The Devils have hit their first real slide of the season, winless in their last three games. Thursday against Philadelphia, in the second of three straight games at home, the Devils will attempt to get back on track with two points.
NHL
Bobrovsky gets 1st shutout of season for Panthers against Blue Jackets
Matthew Tkachuk netted a goal in the 2nd, and Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 22 shots in net for a Panthers shutout win against the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season when the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.
NHL
Postgame Report | Shorthanded Sabres top Avalanche in 4-2 road win
DENVER - Mattias Samuelsson was still catching his breath inside the visiting dressing room at Ball Arena after the Buffalo Sabres gutted out a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Samuelsson skated 31:31, a new career-high intensified by the Colorado altitude and the most among the five defensemen who suited...
NHL
Flower and Gus
Through the years, the Minnesota Wild has succeeded upon solid duos between the pipes. This year's goaltending tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is no different. At 37 and 24 respectively, the one-two punch in the crease comes in the form of veteran experience and inexperience. While experience is...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Hope to Simplify Next Game Following 4-1 Deficit
Chicago suffered its fifth straight loss after losing to Vegas. Looking for their first home win since Nov. 3 against the Kings, the Blackhawks suffered their fifth straight loss after a 4-1 deficit to the Vegas Golden Knights. Taylor Raddysh would record the lone goal for Chicago to avoid a shutout late in the third period.
NHL
Prospects Report: December 15, 2022
The Iowa Wild went 2-1 in its most recent three-game stretch, with all games played against Rockford. Iowa won the first meeting 3-2 in a shootout, Brandon Baddock scored the opening goal while Steven Fogarty scored the second goal for Iowa, along with the GWG in the shootout. Jesper Wallstedt...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Avalanche
DENVER - Tyson Jost is reminded of his early days with the Colorado Avalanche when he sees his Buffalo Sabres teammates linger on the ice long after practice has ended. The hunger for improvement he sees in players like Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin reminds him of himself, Nathan MacKinnon, and J.T. Compher in 2017-18, when the Avalanche were a young team on the upswing toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender.
NHL
'Rivalry Series' Game Monday; Appearances Announced & Open Practice
The 'Rivalry Series' - featuring the women's national teams from the United States and Canada - is coming to Los Angeles on Monday night. Game time is 7 p.m. Prior to the game, in which the U.S. Women's National Team will host Canada at Crypto.com Arena, the LA Kings announced a series of local community appearances featuring players from Team USA and former professional hockey players who work for the Kings.
