Streetsblog Capitol Hill

State Pols Reveal ‘Urgent And Necessary’ Plan To Fund Free MTA Buses

Two Queens state lawmakers revealed a financing plan for free buses in New York City on Wednesday, staking out their spot before Albany’s budget dance starts in January next year. Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) and State Sen. Michael Gianaris say their four-year plan to gradually eliminate fares on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

City Launches Long-Awaited Containerized Residential Trash Pilot

It’s history in the taking. The Department of Sanitation at last began collecting household trash from containers along a single Hells Kitchen block on Tuesday, bringing the Big Apple one small but important step closer to freeing pedestrians from the oppression of mountains of garbage bags covering the sidewalk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Talking Headways Podcast: Autonomous Vehicles in NYC? Oy Vey!

This week, we’re joined by Sarah Kaufman of the NYU Rudin Center for Transportation for a chat at the RailVolution conference in Miami. Kaufman and I talked about autonomous vehicle policy, acceptable safety levels, what will happen to the iconic New York City taxi and the lessons from Superstorm Sandy for transportation infrastructure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Locals Don’t Love the City’s Long-Awaited Re-Widening of Crumbling BQE

The city on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited plans for the beleaguered triple-cantilever section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, proposing three fairly similar options for a redesign of the crumbling infrastructure that will restore three lanes of traffic in each direction, albeit with a park on top. Confirming Streetsblog’s exclusive earlier in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines Tear Down This Wall

Advocates in cities like Tulsa and New Orleans are fighting to remove urban freeways tore apart Black communities, but with only $1 billion in Reconnecting Communities funding available, state DOTs are pushing more modest plans. (Route Fifty) Automakers made zero overall gains in fuel economy last year as the growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: Time for a ‘Grand Embarcadero’

Editor’s note: there’s so much to write about in the safe streets and livable cities realm that it’s rarely necessary to redo/net the mainstream press when they’ve got a topic covered. But Wednesday’s piece in SFGate about a car-free Embarcadero proposal was too much to pass up!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

