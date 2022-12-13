Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
EYES ON THE STREET: Ocean Parkway Remains Cracked Ruin As Parks Dept. Delays
They’re wheeling in the years. A recent ride on America’s first bike lane on Brooklyn’s Ocean Parkway proved that the busted up path is worse than it’s ever been, and cycling advocates are fed up with repeated delays by the Parks Department. The once-glorious 1894 malls...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
State Pols Reveal ‘Urgent And Necessary’ Plan To Fund Free MTA Buses
Two Queens state lawmakers revealed a financing plan for free buses in New York City on Wednesday, staking out their spot before Albany’s budget dance starts in January next year. Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) and State Sen. Michael Gianaris say their four-year plan to gradually eliminate fares on...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City Launches Long-Awaited Containerized Residential Trash Pilot
It’s history in the taking. The Department of Sanitation at last began collecting household trash from containers along a single Hells Kitchen block on Tuesday, bringing the Big Apple one small but important step closer to freeing pedestrians from the oppression of mountains of garbage bags covering the sidewalk.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Opinion: Gov. Hochul’s Failure to Act on ‘Complete Streets’ Will Mean More Senseless Road Death
New York State passed its first — and only — Complete Streets law in 2011 after my 14-year-old daughter Brittany was hit and killed on Sunrise Highway, one of the deadliest roads on Long Island. Brittany was a gifted child who excelled in anything she did. She played...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NEW NEW YORK: Gov, Mayor Endorse $5 Fare For Every Intra-City Commuter Rail Trip
All aboard for cheaper fares. Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams announced on Wednesday that they support an expansion of the City Ticket from its current off-peak and weekend $5 ride on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North to any time of any day. The announcement came in the new...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Talking Headways Podcast: Autonomous Vehicles in NYC? Oy Vey!
This week, we’re joined by Sarah Kaufman of the NYU Rudin Center for Transportation for a chat at the RailVolution conference in Miami. Kaufman and I talked about autonomous vehicle policy, acceptable safety levels, what will happen to the iconic New York City taxi and the lessons from Superstorm Sandy for transportation infrastructure.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Locals Don’t Love the City’s Long-Awaited Re-Widening of Crumbling BQE
The city on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited plans for the beleaguered triple-cantilever section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, proposing three fairly similar options for a redesign of the crumbling infrastructure that will restore three lanes of traffic in each direction, albeit with a park on top. Confirming Streetsblog’s exclusive earlier in the...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Wednesday’s Headlines Tear Down This Wall
Advocates in cities like Tulsa and New Orleans are fighting to remove urban freeways tore apart Black communities, but with only $1 billion in Reconnecting Communities funding available, state DOTs are pushing more modest plans. (Route Fifty) Automakers made zero overall gains in fuel economy last year as the growing...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Commentary: Time for a ‘Grand Embarcadero’
Editor’s note: there’s so much to write about in the safe streets and livable cities realm that it’s rarely necessary to redo/net the mainstream press when they’ve got a topic covered. But Wednesday’s piece in SFGate about a car-free Embarcadero proposal was too much to pass up!
Comments / 0