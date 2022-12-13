Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs outline Roadhog rework with changes to “one-shot” ability
The Overwatch 2 team has revealed some big plans for Roadhog in the future including getting rid of his ability to one-shot targets. Roadhog has emerged as one of the most powerful heroes in Overwatch 2 thanks to the addition of Kiriko. The support has enabled Hog in a big way by being able to cleanse status effects against him such as anti-heal.
dotesports.com
Jeff Kaplan and his team teased Overwatch 2 heroes years ago—and most fans likely missed it
For most of its lifespan, Overwatch’s developers have been hiding hints about the future of the game in plain sight. Future events, lore pieces, and even possible hero additions have often been subtly hinted at long before they make an appearance to the general public. A 2019 news snippet...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Dec 14 update fixes PS5 crashes & gifting system: patch notes
Respawn Entertainment released a minor Apex Legends update addressing crash issues and problems with the new gifting system. Apex Legends Season 15 is in full swing, but community members are already shifting their attention to what’s next. ImperialHal revealed he “can’t wait” for Season 16 after playtesting the new content with pro players.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players slam Junker Queen and ‘pathetic’ support changes in season 2 update
Overwatch 2 players were stuck in login queues today for the first few minutes of season two, just like they were when the game was released. But this didn’t stop them from going through the patch notes and sharing rage, disgust, and a wide range of negative emotions toward the balance changes made to heroes like Junker Queen, Mercy, and Ana.
Surprise new Halo Infinite December Update adds Custom Games Browser, several cross-core coatings
343 Industries has surprised Halo Infinite players with a new December Update that adds the Custom Games Browser, makes several armor coatings cross-core, gives away all armor cores for free, and more. Here's what you need to know.
Overwatch 2 Season 2: Everything new, Battle Pass, Ramattra, events, and more
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is here, and it offers fans new content, new cosmetic unlocks, and other goodies. Here's a detailed look at everything you need to know about it, including when its release date is, what it's going to add, and more.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends leaker claims World’s Edge & Fragment are finally getting map changes
According to a new leak, World’s Edge and Storm Point are both set to receive some changes in Apex Legends, and Fragment also looks to be undergoing a long-awaited overhaul. Respawn Entertainment have given Apex Legends players five maps to play with now – Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, Storm Point, and Broken Moon – but the original two stand above the rest for some players.
dexerto.com
Diablo Immortal Terror’s Tide expansion: Release date, locations, rewards & more
Diablo Immortal’s next expansion, Terror’s Tide, will see players transported to the island prison of Stormpoint. Here’s everything we know. While Diablo immortal got off to a shaky start, the mobile dungeon-crawling RPG has mostly recovered and is set to release its next major expansion with the Terror’s Tide update. This will see players travel to Stormpoint, a desolate island long used by Westmarch as a clandestine prison and home to the largest piece of the Worldstone shard seen in the game so far.
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players are loving Winter Holiday background changes
Niantic recently launched Pokemon Go’s 2022 Winter Holiday event, and fans are already gushing about the winter-themed background changes. The newly released Winter Holiday event serves as only the first part of a larger celebration. Part One will come to an end on Friday, December 23, with Part Two expected to follow not too long thereafter.
dexerto.com
How to save custom builds in MW2 & Warzone 2
The new Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 updates stealthily added the option to save custom builds – here’s how it works. Activision’s deployment of Season 1 Reloaded for MW2 and Warzone 2 comes packed with a whole host of noteworthy changes. For one, the iconic Shipment map has returned for the Modern Warfare sequel’s multiplayer component.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals Full List of Riot Games Perks, Launch Date
Riot Games and Microsoft finally shared more information today on the Xbox Game Pass partnership that was announced back in the summer. A first for a collaboration of its kind, this deal between the two companies would make it so that Xbox Game Pass subscribers get exclusive perks in Riot's various games, games that aren't even on Xbox consoles (for now). The perks are set to go live on December 12th. Game Pass subscribers can look forward to the following perks:
dexerto.com
Epic Meal Time’s Harley wants his own MW2 Operator skin & CoD fans are totally for it
Harley Morenstein of the popular YouTube channel Epic Meal Time wants Call of Duty to make his own Operator skin in MW2. Operator skins are a fun way for Call of Duty players to standout in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 and just about every recent CoD title on the market.
dexerto.com
BeryL’s Jhin support is terrorizing League of Legends solo queue
BeryL, the player who brought us Heimerdinger support at Worlds 2022 along with some other off meta picks, has been practicing Jhin support in his ranked games following his World Championship win. Most champions in League of Legends are designed with a role in mind. While some characters like Gragas...
dexerto.com
Insane Modern Warfare 2 flash grenade bug flips your enemies upside down
In one of the more head-scratching Modern Warfare 2 bugs yet, flash grenades are now stronger than ever as the tactical equipment can flip your enemies on their heads. If you’ve jumped into Modern Warfare 2 at any point since its release, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered one bug or another. From game-breaking crashes to missing equipment, many are even claiming the devs at Infinity Ward should be “embarrassed” by the game’s state.
dexerto.com
MrBeast reveals plans to sell Feastables worldwide “ASAP” amid huge Walmart success
MrBeast has revealed plans to sell Feastables worldwide “asap,” as he continues to grow the company throughout the US. In January 2022, MrBeast launched Feastables, his very own chocolate company. Quickly integrating it with his videos, he gave customers the ability to compete to win a life-size chocolate factory among other prizes.
dexerto.com
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents: What’s inside each gift & where are the free skins?
Winterfest 2022 celebrations have begun in Fortnite, with players able to open a new present each day, but which gifts contain free skins? We’ve got the answers you need. The most magical time of the year has arrived, with Winterfest 2022 kicking off in Fortnite. This time around you’ll find Snowdancer, Sled Ready Guff, and Cozy Knit Jonesy waiting for you in the Cozy Lodge.
Bungie finally fixes Destiny 2 Artifice armor in time for the Season of the Seraph
Rejoice, Destiny 2 players, for your Artifice armor should work again
