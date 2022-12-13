ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Texas as storms roll through southwestern US and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains

By Jason Hanna, Amir Vera, Monica Garrett
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 110

Mark
2d ago

The town of Blue Ridge got hit pretty hard. No one hurt I believe but lots tore up.

Reply
2
LuvMyCountry
3d ago

we just had a tornado one town from where I live over last night in Wayne Oklahoma last night or I guees this morning around 430 am, I am used to tornadoes it at 4 in morning is dangerous because everyone is asleep, my alarm on phone is what woke my family up to take shelter, my 6 yrs old definitely had a freakout lmao

Reply
3
Rodney Butts
3d ago

Prayers Lifted for All Areas Of Families may Jesus Watch Over You, in Jesus Name, Amen

Reply(2)
5
Related
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight

Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

At Least 2 People Dead As Tornadoes Rip Through Southern States

At least two people died after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the South, damaging buildings and homes in at least three states. According to CNN, a tornado that hit Wednesday (November 30) morning near Alabama’s capital killed two people and injured at least one other. “Thanks to the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Laramie Live

What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
WYOMING STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Weather Channel

Deadly Tornado Outbreak Strikes The South (PHOTOS)

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. S​evere storms erupted across parts of the South Tuesday and Wednesday, spawning several tornadoes that left damage in multiple states. At least three people have been killed by this tornado...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South

Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, placing an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. Thunderstorms roiled the region, as the National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. A flurry of tornado watches and warnings were also issued for parts of Alabama and Louisiana, the NWS said. It was unclear if there was any significant damage or injuries.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy