At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Texas as storms roll through southwestern US and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains

Read full article on original website
Mark
2d ago
The town of Blue Ridge got hit pretty hard. No one hurt I believe but lots tore up.
Reply
2
LuvMyCountry
3d ago
we just had a tornado one town from where I live over last night in Wayne Oklahoma last night or I guees this morning around 430 am, I am used to tornadoes it at 4 in morning is dangerous because everyone is asleep, my alarm on phone is what woke my family up to take shelter, my 6 yrs old definitely had a freakout lmao
Reply
3
Rodney Butts
3d ago
Prayers Lifted for All Areas Of Families may Jesus Watch Over You, in Jesus Name, Amen
Reply(2)
5
Related
Severe storm threat continues for the South Wednesday
The severe storms that brought tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail shift east towards parts of Georgia and Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding
A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
iheart.com
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
iheart.com
At Least 2 People Dead As Tornadoes Rip Through Southern States
At least two people died after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the South, damaging buildings and homes in at least three states. According to CNN, a tornado that hit Wednesday (November 30) morning near Alabama’s capital killed two people and injured at least one other. “Thanks to the...
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. The tragic...
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
Click2Houston.com
A volcano erupts in the United States
This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states Tuesday
Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
The Weather Channel
Deadly Tornado Outbreak Strikes The South (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe storms erupted across parts of the South Tuesday and Wednesday, spawning several tornadoes that left damage in multiple states. At least three people have been killed by this tornado...
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
At least 3 dead and multiple injured as tornadoes wreak havoc across Louisiana and the Southeast
At least 22 tornado reports have been made since Tuesday from Oklahoma and Texas to Louisiana and Mississippi.
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South
Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, placing an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. Thunderstorms roiled the region, as the National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. A flurry of tornado watches and warnings were also issued for parts of Alabama and Louisiana, the NWS said. It was unclear if there was any significant damage or injuries.
A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request
An enormous red stag deer "not native to North America" made appearances on a goat farm in East Alabama, and one teenager had the heart and tenacity to hunt it at his grandfather's request. Read the incredible story.
This state will charge 10 cents for single-use grocery bags starting in January
Colorado law will require that shoppers pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bags. Some Utah towns have imposed grocery bag bans but there’s little political traction for a statewide policy.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Tennessee
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Tennessee.
Fights in Fort Worth when JFK was shot: “A white guy ... said ‘I’m glad he’s dead.’ ”
“I did not see Fort Worth as being a progressive community.” [Opinion]
77 inches of snow buries cars, keeps falling in western New York
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously Abandoned
Most people are completely unaware of this abandoned neighborhood hiding just outside the city of San Antonio in Texas. In a state like Texas, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 110