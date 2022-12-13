ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Fox 19

Heavy rain and high winds tonight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight rain will continue and it will be heavy at times. We have already measured a half inch or more of rain so far today. We will add another .50-1.0″ of rain before it ends Thursday morning. Temperatures this evening will remain steady or rise to near 50.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First Alert: Wednesday to bring strong rain storms, damaging winds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State thanks to storms with heavy rain and strong winds. Heavy rain could begin between overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to FOX19 Meteorologist Ashley Smith. The FAWD will officially go into effect Wednesday at 4 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms, damaging winds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State. Strong storms packing gusty winds and widespread soaking showers are expected. Heavy rain began falling shortly after 5 a.m. More rounds of heavy rain will continue at times through Wednesday night. Wet roads caused several crashes and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Midweek storm could be a problem for your Christmas decorations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State thanks to storms with heavy rain and winds. Heavy rain could begin between overnight Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to FOX19 Meteorologist Ashley Smith. Several rounds of heavy rain are likely Wednesday morning through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Long-time Hamilton homeowners fear displacement due to overpass project

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of Hamilton residents are upset about a proposed road construction project that could rob them of their homes. Those residents, from Hamilton’s North End neighborhood, voiced outrage ahead of Wednesday night’s Hamilton City Council meeting. Alicia Bowman is one of those speaking out. “It’s...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Highland County under boil water advisory

The Highland County Water Company issued a boil advisory early Tuesday. St Rt 134 from St Rt 131 to Buford, including Leonard, Whitley, South Baker and Beltz Rds. Anyone in the area who has experienced low or no water pressure should also boil their drinking water until further notice. If...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

JUST IN: Golden Corral expected to open next week in Beavercreek

It’s official! Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is expected to reopen on Friday, Dec. 23 in Beavercreek, according to David Kirk, operations manager for Vitall Partners. Vitall Partners is the new franchisee owner of the restaurant. Kirk explained this will be the company’s ninth Golden Corral. Vitall Partners owns the other Miami Valley Golden Corral restaurant on Miller Lane in Dayton, along with restaurants in Chillicothe, Eastgate, Grove City and Sandusky.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closure on State Route 380 in Clinton County, Wednesday

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on a state Route in Clinton County for a bridge rehabilitation project on Wednesday. Crews will impart a lane closures on State Route 380 between U.S. 22 and Lebanon Road beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of crash with injuries

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 cars involved in massive fire that shut down I-275: VIDEO

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed at Dixie Highway in Northern Kentucky due to a car fire. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Kenton County Dispatch said multiple cars were involved, and the initial report was four injuries. Fort Mitchell Fire Department officials later said two vehicles...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

WLWT's Sports Director George Vogel retiring after nearly 42 years

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced today that WLWT News 5 Sports Director George Vogel will be retiring from WLWT after an almost 42 year career covering professional, collegiate, and high school sports across Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-State. “I could not have asked for a more enjoyable...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Local restaurant to close after nearly 40 years

Jerry’s Country Corner, a popular breakfast and lunch spot located on the border of Clark and Greene counties, closed its doors Wednesday. Jerry and Donna Huckleba opened their Clifton restaurant, located on Route 72, roughly 39 years ago. Donna Huckleba said the building will be changing hands. She did...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Year in review: The most-read Dayton.com stories of 2022

Here is a look at the most-read Dayton.com stories for 2022 on our website:. WORTH THE DRIVE: ‘Ohio’s Little Smokies’ to expand by more than 1,200 acres. Shawnee State Forest, Ohio’s largest continuous block of forest, is expanding. Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Record growth: Vinyl specialty shops on the rise in Dayton

“Having more variety for people is just going to make everything better for everybody,” said Skeleton Dust owner Luke Tandy. Growing up as a vinyl-buying obsessive in Centerville in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there was at least one record store in every suburban Dayton community. There were...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Casey’s plans to demolish W.O. Wrights in Beavercreek, build convenience store

Casey’s General Store has had its plans approved by the city of Beavercreek to demolish the W.O. Wrights bar and grill and build a convenience store and gas station. The gas station chain is in talks to purchase the bar and grill, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek, and plans to raze the existing structure on the property and redevelop the site with a convenience store and fuel sales facility, per the company’s zoning application to the city.
BEAVERCREEK, OH

