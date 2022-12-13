ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons

Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.

