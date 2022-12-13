Read full article on original website
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
netflixjunkie.com
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
Ash and Pikachu are leaving the Pokemon anime for good
The Pokémon anime is officially closing the book on the two most iconic characters in franchise history
Could The Witcher 3’s newest Cyberpunk 2077 easter egg solve its greatest mystery?
Detective Geralt might have found a critical clue in the game’s newest update.
